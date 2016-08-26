Abrams Elementary in Bessemer cleaning up mold - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Abrams Elementary in Bessemer cleaning up mold

Source: WBRC video Source: WBRC video
Source: WBRC video Source: WBRC video
Source: WBRC video Source: WBRC video
Source: WBRC video Source: WBRC video
BESSEMER, AL (WBRC) -

Abrams Elementary School students in Bessemer will not have school on Monday so crews can make preparations to clean up a mold problem

School officials realized it about three weeks ago and are taking quick action to get it cleaned up.

"Our gut reaction was student safety, teacher's health," Abrams principal LaRhonda Aikerson said.

The Bessemer City School System approved an emergency cleanup plan after mold was discovered in the 60-year-old building.

An air quality test was conducted and showed the mold is not toxic

"It was unusual but it did come back non-toxic. However, we've had some students with some health concerns as well as teachers and as the building level administrator, I made a call to say we have to get out of here," Aikerson explained. 

On Monday, students from Pre-K to 5th grade will be moved to the primary building. On Friday, students went over to get a good look at their new home.

"Students can't speak up for themselves. We want to make sure we are continuing their educational  process and providing a quality education while they're here," Aikerson said.

The first phase will be to insulate all water pipes which authorities suspect contributed to the problem. All ceiling tiles will be replaced and then a sterilization process will take place.

Moving day is Monday for the students’ supplies. Cleanup really starts next Friday, Sept. 2. They are hoping it will take about a month.

Copyright 2016 WBRC. All rights reserved. 

  • NewsMore>>

  • Samford baseball wins SoCon, clinches NCAA Tournament birth

    Samford baseball wins SoCon, clinches NCAA Tournament birth

    Sunday, May 27 2018 11:47 PM EDT2018-05-28 03:47:42 GMT
    (Source: Video)(Source: Video)
    (Source: Video)(Source: Video)

    Samford claimed the SoCon Baseball Championship presented by Holston Gases at Fluor Field in seven innings when Branden Fryman launched a two-run, walk-off home run to invoke the mercy rule.

    More >>

    Samford claimed the SoCon Baseball Championship presented by Holston Gases at Fluor Field in seven innings when Branden Fryman launched a two-run, walk-off home run to invoke the mercy rule.

    More >>

  • Centre man charged with numerous sex crimes

    Centre man charged with numerous sex crimes

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:57 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:57:26 GMT
    Source: Raycom imagesSource: Raycom images
    Source: Raycom imagesSource: Raycom images

    Douglas F. Goffaux, 57, was arrested May 25 and charged with sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years of age, three counts of second-degree sodomy and four counts of second-degree sexual abuse.

    More >>

    Douglas F. Goffaux, 57, was arrested May 25 and charged with sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years of age, three counts of second-degree sodomy and four counts of second-degree sexual abuse.

    More >>

  • TROPICS: Alberto will impact Alabamians on Monday

    TROPICS: Alberto will impact Alabamians on Monday

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:49 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:49:37 GMT

    Subtropical Storm Alberto will be tracking across the Gulf of Mexico and impacting our state within 48 hours. The system remains subtropical, meaning it has not fully developed into a textbook tropical low. However, further organization is still possible.

    More >>

    Subtropical Storm Alberto will be tracking across the Gulf of Mexico and impacting our state within 48 hours. The system remains subtropical, meaning it has not fully developed into a textbook tropical low. However, further organization is still possible.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly