Abrams Elementary in Bessemer cleaning up mold

Abrams Elementary School students in Bessemer will not have school on Monday so crews can make preparations to clean up a mold problem.

School officials realized it about three weeks ago and are taking quick action to get it cleaned up.

"Our gut reaction was student safety, teacher's health," Abrams principal LaRhonda Aikerson said.

The Bessemer City School System approved an emergency cleanup plan after mold was discovered in the 60-year-old building.

An air quality test was conducted and showed the mold is not toxic.

"It was unusual but it did come back non-toxic. However, we've had some students with some health concerns as well as teachers and as the building level administrator, I made a call to say we have to get out of here," Aikerson explained.

On Monday, students from Pre-K to 5th grade will be moved to the primary building. On Friday, students went over to get a good look at their new home.

"Students can't speak up for themselves. We want to make sure we are continuing their educational process and providing a quality education while they're here," Aikerson said.

The first phase will be to insulate all water pipes which authorities suspect contributed to the problem. All ceiling tiles will be replaced and then a sterilization process will take place.

Moving day is Monday for the students’ supplies. Cleanup really starts next Friday, Sept. 2. They are hoping it will take about a month.

Copyright 2016 WBRC. All rights reserved.