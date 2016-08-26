Birmingham Fashion Week showcases new looks at the Boutwell Auditorium. It kicked off last night with plenty of excitement today and tomorrow! The inspiration for this year's show is polished bohemian. Expect lots of movement, textures, and whimsy. Birmingham Fashion Week was founded on the ideals of bringing unity to our community through fashion. BFW is recognized by local, regional, and national press for bringing in acclaimed designers like Tibi, Show Me Your MuMu, W3 Bespoke, Rebecca Taylor, What Goes Around Comes Around, Project Runway all-stars, and many many more. Not only has BFW hosted a handful of top designers, it also supports local boutiques, local designers, and the up-and-coming fashion designers in our community. Each year Birmingham Fashion Week showcases the talents of local make-up artists and hair salons, photographers, models, and artists. Now, with over 700 volunteers working behind the scenes, BFW has become the hub for fashion, encouraging locals and visitors alike to explore the creative talents of Birmingham, Alabama. General Admission tickets are $20 and VIP tickets are $55. Find more information and purchase tickets at www.bhamfashionweek.com.

