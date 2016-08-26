AL Lottery bill passes House, headed to Senate

Good morning! Some stories we are working on for you this morning on WBRC/Fox6 Good Day Alabama:



Breaking overnight: a lottery bill was passed at the State House, but not without controversy! We'll hear reaction from lawmakers.



We have new information on two nuns who were killed in Mississippi.



Another town in East Alabama is a step closer to allowing alcoholic beverage sales on Sunday.



Also in the 7-9 a.m. hours:



One of the designers featured during Birmingham Fashion Week joins us with a sneak peek at what to expect!



Mike brings us his favorite viral videos of the week!



We bring you some live music in the studio!



Our Savvy Shopper joins us with some great ways to save you money!



And Mickey's buddies from the Birmingham Zoo d rop by,

