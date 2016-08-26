High school football final scores

The following are final scores of high school football games played Aug. 25 and 26 provided by the AHSAA:
Class 7A
Allen (TX) 25, Hoover 7
Baker 28, Vigor 16
Central-Phenix City 36, Fairfield 0
Enterprise 49, Northview 7
Jeff Davis 35, Carver-Montgomery 19
Lee-Montgomery 51, Park Crossing 44
McGill-Toolen 39, Davidson 36
Mountain Brook 21, Helena 14
Prattville 28, Stanhope Elmore 23
Smiths Station 20, Dothan 9
Spain Park 35, Muscle Shoals 18
Vestavia Hills 20, Homewood 7
Class 6A
Albertville 45, Arab 7
Baldwin County 44, Gul Shores 9
Blount 49, Robertsdale 10
Brookwood 29, Oak Grove 21 (OT)
Chilton County 56, Jemison 14
Cullman 45, North Jackson 14
Decatur 42, Huntsville 20
Gardendale 26, James Clemens 13
Hueytown 24, Walker 16
Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 41, Oak Mountain 21
Jackson-Olin 38, Central-Tuscaloosa 7
McAdory 33, Dallas County 7
Minor 54, Central, GA 0
Opelika 28, Auburn 0
Pell City 56, Childersburg 7
Saraland 27, LeFlore 22
Shades Valley 22, Center Point 18
Southside-Gadsden 44, Hokes Bluff 29
Spanish Fort 26, Daphne 7
Wetumpka 33, Eufaula 0
Class 5A
Beauregard 39, Greenville13
Brooks 21, Fayette County 0
Calera 49, Bibb County 34
Carroll 49, Daleville 13
Central-Clay County 19, Benjamin Russell 16
Citronelle 71, McIntosh 0
Corner 35, South Lamar 21
Crossville 21, Collinsville 14
Demopolis 42, Greensboro 14
Etowah 35, Madison County 10
Guntersville 23, Oneonta 0
Headland 41, Houston Academy 9
Jackson 33, Clarke County 14
Marbury 35, Holtville 24
Moody 8, Springville 7
Mortimer Jordan 42, Pelham 14
Rehobeth 28, Slocomb 7
Russellville 31, Deshler 15
Scottsboro 35, Fort Payne 3
Talladega 33, Talladega Co. Central 20
Valley 21, Russell County 20
Wenonah 48, Midfield 0
Williamson 32, Chickasaw 14
Class 4A
Andalusia 25, Trinity Presbyterian 6
Ashville 17, Ragland 6
Bullock County 44, Central-Hayneville 14
Central-Florence 47, Phillips 8
Dadeville 49, Reeltown 21
Elmore County 14, Alabama Christian 13
Haleyville 47, Winston County 22
Hamilton 48, Sulligent 28
Montgomery Catholic 32, Prattville Christian 0
Randolph at New Hope, postponed, rescheduled Sat., Aug. 27
Straughn 49, Brantley 48
Thomasville 42, Sweet Water 25
UMS-Wright 32, Charles Henderson 31
West Limestone 36, East Limestone 21
Wilson 41, West Point 13
Winfield 31, Hale County 22
Class 3A
American Christian 48, Sipsey Valley 20
Bayside Academy 35, Faith Academy 13
Central-Coosa 34, Fayetteville 7
Colbert Heights 47, Phil Campbell 26
Flomaton 42, Jay, L 7
Glencoe 35, Westbrook Christian 0
Fultondale 46, Tarrant 7
Gordo 20, Aliceville 0
Greene County 26, R.C. Hatch 24
J.B. Pennington 41, Boaz 14
Locust Fork 30, Pisgah 24
Mobile Christian 49, Lighthouse Christian, FL 6
Montgomery Academy 21, St. James 12
Opp 30, T.R. Miller 20
Piedmont 35, Cherokee County 21
Plainview 30, Sand Rock 7
Pleasant Valley 30, Gaston 14
Providence Christian 20, Samson 6
Randolph County 41, Barbour County 6
Sylvania 41, Sardis 27
Vinemont 14, Good Hope 7
Walter Wellborn 26, Saks 21
Washington County 35, Millry 0
Weaver 49, B.B. Comer 8
West Morgan 42, Priceville 21
Wicksburg 56, Geneva County 29
Class 2A
Cleveland 44, Southeastern 0
Cottonwood 32, Red Level 20
Elba 36, Pike County 22
Fyfe 48, Geraldine 14
Goshen 35, Ariton 13
G.W. Long 54, Dale County 13
Horseshoe Bend 55, Donoho 13
J.U. Blacksher 55, Florala 6
Keith 56, Calhoun 8
LaFayette 48, Loachapoka 24
Lanett 61, Notasulga 25
Luverne 20, Highland Home 0
Mount Zion, GA 47, Ranburne 0
New Brockton 34, Georgiana 20
Red Bay 59, Tharptown 7
Sheffield 33, Colbert County 23
Southern Choctaw 34, Excel 15
St. Luke’s Episcopal 48, Kinston 16
West End 65, Susan Moore 42
Class 1A
Appalachian 12, Coosa Christian 8
Autaugaville 44, J.F. Shields 6
Berry 26, Cold Springs 24
Chattooga, GA 49, Cedar Bluff 7
Ellwood Christian 22, Francis Marion 20
Houston County 49, Zion Chapel 7
Hubbertville 28, Meek 0
Isabella 49, Verbena 12
Jacksonville Christian 42, Whitesburg Christian 13
Marengo 38, Choctaw County 0
McKenzie 29, Geneva 20
R.A. Hubbard 14, Hatton 6
Spring Garden 47, Beulah 12
Victory Christian 56, Alabama School/Deaf 8
Wadley 55, Woodland 0
Woodville 53, Asbury 0
