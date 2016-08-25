Lottery bill passes in AL House on 2nd vote, heads back to Senat - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Lottery bill passes in AL House on 2nd vote, heads back to Senate

MONTGOMERY, AL (WBRC) -

After hours of debate late into Thursday evening, the Alabama House passed a lottery bill.

Shortly after the first failed vote, there was a motion to reconsider the lottery proposal, so there could be another vote.

The revote passed 64-35

The bill will now head back to the senate where they can concur, sending it to a vote of the people, or go to conference, meaning more votes in the senate.

Michael Doudna with WSFA reports that lawmakers also have a plan to get the lottery bill on the November ballot. The plan is to attach an executive amendment to HB19.

The executive amendment would change the deadline from 76 to 74 days, giving the lottery until midnight Saturday to pass.

