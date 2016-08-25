Blount Co. Sheriff's Office investigates discovery of body - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Blount Co. Sheriff's Office investigates discovery of body

By Brianne Denley, Digital Content Producer
BLOUNT COUNTY, AL (WBRC) -

The Blount County Sheriff's Office says they are investigating the discovery of a body Thursday in a residence off of CR 45.

Investigators say the cause of death has not yet been determined and foul play is not suspected at this time.

We will continue to follow this story so please check back for updates.

