Suspect arrested after trying to hit 2 Irondale detectives with his car

Source: Irondale Police Department
IRONDALE, AL (WBRC) -

Irondale police officers arrested a suspected drug dealer after he tried to hit two detectives with his vehicle this week.

Irondale narcotics detectives had been investigating the suspect, 40-year-old Dewuan Clanton of Irondale, for two weeks after learning he was selling cocaine and heroin at the Rime Garden Inn in the 5300 block of Beaton Drive.

Around 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 23, Clanton was trying to deliver drugs to the Rime while in a Honda Accord. An Irondale police officer in a marked patrol car tried to pull him over, but Clanton fled.

“One of our patrol officers happened to see him because we'd been on the lookout for him and a hot pursuit started,” Irondale Detective Sgt. Michael Mangina said.

Officers chased Clanton into Birmingham but lost him on Dublin Avenue.

The next day, confidential informants tipped off detectives that Clanton would be delivering drugs to the Rime again, but this time in a Buick Park Avenue.

“He decides to come back the next day in a different car and try to do the exact same thing,” Mangina explained.

Around 12:30 p.m., a narcotics detective saw Clanton sitting in his vehicle in the parking lot. 

Mangina said detectives then put their vehicle behind Clanton’s and tried to make contact with him.

Clanton then backed up quickly, hit the police vehicle and almost pinned a detective between the cars.

He then drove forward onto the sidewalk and grass, nearly hitting another detective, Mangina said.

Clanton drove through the grass and off a retaining wall, coming to a stop near the 3000 building. He ran away on foot but was caught a short time later in the 500 block of Danton Lane.

“The bottom line is we're not going to tolerate it in Irondale,” Mangina said. “We're going to find out and we're going to get you. 

Clanton is now facing two attempted murder charges, possession of a controlled substance, criminal mischief and attempting to elude law enforcement, according to police.

His bond is set at $180,000 and he will be transferred to the Jefferson County Jail later on Thursday. 

