Good Day Alabama: Aug. 25, 2016

Here's what you saw on Good Day Alabama:

JEH JEH LIVE - Jeh Jeh joined us from the Farm Y'all Festival that will be held on August 27th at the Market and the adjoining Depot Park in Cullman. The address is 209 1st Ave NE, Cullman, AL 35055. For more information visit http://farmyall.com/. Farm Y'all Festival is a one-day agricultural awareness and celebration festival attracting thousands of visitors to historic Downtown Cullman every August. For the past 4 years, The Cullman Area Chamber of Commerce's Agriculture, Business and Industry Committee has organized and promoted this event to support and raise awareness and education for the agricultural community throughout Cullman County. August 27 the fourth annual "Farm Y'all Festival" will be held at Depot Park in the historic district of downtown Cullman. The festival will begin at 8 a.m. and last until 3 p.m. If you have a giant pumpkin or watermelon to enter plan to arrive between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. to register. If you want to weigh in with the big boy – adult division the prizes are $1,250, $500 and $250 for pumpkins and $600, $275 and $100 for watermelons. Come enjoy great bluegrass and country music, horseshoe contest, Pettin' Zoo, and let the kids participate in some of the old timey games.

SIDEWALK FILM FESTIVAL - A total 250 films – from features to shorts, narratives to documentaries – are set to highlight the 18th Annual Sidewalk Film Festival, which will take place Aug. 26-28 in downtown Birmingham's historic Theatre District. This year's lineup includes more than 67 feature films and 130 short films from 10 different countries. Tickets to the three-day event can be purchased at SidewalkFest.com and are priced at $80 for a General Admission Weekend Pass, $275 for a VIP Weekend Pass, and $30 for a General Admission Day Pass. Full schedule details are available at https://sidewalk18.sched.org/.



CHRISTIAN COOPER/ANGEL FLIGHT STORY - Clare caught up with Christian Cooper, the young man from Hoover who was badly burned in a car wreck in February. He's making a remarkable recovery! He spent months at a special burn hospital in Augusta, Georgia, and now must return there for regular check-ups and treatments. The Angel Flight Soars program helps patients like Christian get back and forth to treatment by airplane rather than long car rides that can be very difficult for the patients! Clare introduced us to some of the team members that make it all happen!

TWICE AS NICE SALE - Birmingham Area Mothers of Multiples presents the Twice as Nice Sale. Over 100 families' gently used infant, children's, and women's clothing, equipment, toys, books, DVDs, housewares, electronics and more will be for sale. The public sale is Friday, August 26th from 5-9pm. The half-price sale is Saturday, August 27th from 8am until 12:30pm. Only items marked with Discount Yes or a "Y" next to the word discount are sold at half-price. The sale takes place at Zamora Temple located at 3521 Ratliff Road in Irondale. No children under 10 years old or strollers are allowed on Friday. Baby wearing is fine. No large baskets or bags are allowed. Shopping bags will be provided. Cash, Visa, and MasterCard are accepted but a fee will be charged for credit cards. Visit www.bamom.org for more information.

OUR HOUSE - Mike talked with Scott Underwood, Owner of Prominence Homes & Communities, for home improvement ideas. Land lots come in all shapes and sizes, and depending on what size lot your home is on, you may have an odd-shaped backyard- it could be narrow, sloping, wide, here in Alabama we have all different terrains and types of yards, but you can still do some things to make use of your space and add value to your home. Depending on your type of project and skill level will determine whether or not you would need to call a contractor. If you plan on doing any sort of digging, fencing or building a structure, a contractor is your best bet to ensure you aren't digging into any underground utility lines, changing the flow of water drainage and will ensure your structures are sound. The Greater Birmingham Association of Home Builders has contractor members in all categories and a full list of members can be found online at www.birminghambuilder.com.

Adding in some stepping stones or pea gravel with edging materials can give you a nice walkway and can allow you to safely walk through backyard areas during rain. These items can be purchased at your local home improvement stores and prices range depending on the amounts and lengths you need- but are a very cost-friendly project. To take a step further and add in a small patio of brick pavers and room for a bistro set will cost you a bit more in construction, but will be a nice addition to your yard and can increase your home's value. Again, these items are available to purchase at neighborhood stores and costs range depending on the sizing of your spaces. Adding things like pergolas and arbors are definitely aesthetically pleasing, create dimension and appeal to many. You'll definitely want to consult with a contractor before construction of structures of this size, and checking with your HOA is a good idea before beginning as well.

Once assembled, though, you can personalize with touches like lighting and landscaping. Rope lighting is a good option to use in outdoor spaces because of its versatility. It's a good option when you're looking for something other than string lighting because it's continuous lighting throughout. String bulbs are the trend right now, but be sure you're purchasing outdoor lighting to ensure it can withstand the elements. Lattice is easy to install and gives you a variety of options to personalize. It comes in a variety of colors, sizes and materials to match your space and needs. Plant some ivy or another vine plant, over time it will grow up the lattice, and it's a really good way to create privacy and shade in small spaces where there may not be many trees or if houses are close together. Once all of your construction is done, you can add landscaping features like plants, flowerbeds, pine straw in natural areas, etc. It's a good idea to consult with a landscaper to make sure you aren't obstructing the drainage of water or digging into any utility lines.

WINGS FOR AUTISM - Scarlet Thompson with The Arc of Jefferson County joined us to discuss "Wings For Autism." Registration is currently open to participate in Birmingham's second "Wings For Autism" event. "Wings" is an airport "rehearsal" specially designed for individuals with autism spectrum disorders, their families, and aviation professionals. Birmingham's event will take place on Saturday, September 10th starting at 4pm at the Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport, thanks to The Arc of Jefferson County, the Birmingham Airport Authority and Delta Airlines. "Wings For Autism" is designed to alleviate some of the stress that families who have a child with autism experience when traveling by air. The program provides families with the opportunity to practice entering the airport, obtain boarding passes, go through security and board a plane. "Wings" also gives airport, airline, Transportation Security Administration professionals and other personnel the opportunity to observe, interact and deliver their services in a structured, learning environment. The program was created by The Arc. Registration is free and open to individuals with autism or any other developmental disability ages 3 to 26. Interested participants can sign up online by visiting www.arcofjeff.org and clicking on the "Wings For Autism" banner. Each participant gets to bring one caregiver on board the aircraft, and a reception follows to celebrate the experience. For more information on the "Wings For Autism" program, contact Scarlet Thompson at The Arc at 205-705-1836 or Toni Herrera-Bast at the Birmingham Airport Authority at 205-599-0514.

PET OF THE WEEK - Carole Schrading with the Greater Birmingham Humane Society introduced us to a pet today looking for a forever home! Her name is Bella. For more information on today's pet or others up for adoption, call 205-942-1211 or visit www.gbhs.org.

Tomorrow on Good Day Alabama, one of the designers featured during Birmingham Fashion Week joins us with a sneak peek at what to expect! We bring you some live music in the studio! Our Savvy Shopper joins us with some great ways to save you money! And Mickey's buddies from the Birmingham Zoo drop by! Join us for this and much more tomorrow on Good Day!