Good morning!  Here are just some of the stories we are working on for you this morning on WBRC/FOX6 Good Day Alabama:

The NTSB released preliminary findings in a Northport plane crash that killed six people on board. 

It is August in Alabama and Mickey says it's going to feel like it!  He'll tell you how hot it's going to get in your neighborhood.

A state lottery referendum will not make it to the November ballot.  A house committee approved the bill, but not in time for the State House to vote on it and pass it before the deadline to get it on the ballot.  It's not completely dead and we'll explain why not.

We are checking in on our neighbors to the north as Indiana gets hit with a tornado!

Happening now, authorities in Blount County are investigating after a couple was tied up in a home during a robbery.

The donations collected by the Alabama football program made it to Baton Rouge to help flood victims.

In our 7-9 a.m. hours:

We take you along on a special journey as one local man recovers from major burns over much of his body and the program that flies him back and forth for treatment! 

A unique opportunity for families dealing with Autism:  how you can sign up for Wings for Autism! 

Sidewalk Film Festival is this weekend and we get the scoop on the flicks you need to check out! 

Want a little help with your outdoor living space? As temperatures cool down for fall and you can enjoy that space again, we have a few ideas to make it more livable and enjoyable in Our House! 

And the Birmingham Area Moms of Multiples host their annual Twice As Nice sale and we check out what it has to offer.

