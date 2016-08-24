Good Day Alabama: Aug. 24, 2016

Here's what you saw on Good Day Alabama:

JEH JEH LIVE - Birmingham Fashion Week showcases new looks at the Boutwell Auditorium this Thursday through Saturday - August 25th-27th. The inspiration for this year's show is polished bohemian. Expect lots of movement, textures, and whimsy. Birmingham Fashion Week was founded on the ideals of bringing unity to our community through fashion. BFW is recognized by local, regional, and national press for bringing in acclaimed designers like Tibi, Show Me Your MuMu, W3 Bespoke, Rebecca Taylor, What Goes Around Comes Around, Project Runway all-stars, and many, many more. Not only has BFW hosted a handful of top designers, it also supports local boutiques, local designers, and the up-and-coming fashion designers in our community. Each year Birmingham Fashion Week showcases the talents of local make-up artists and hair salons, photographers, models, and artists. Now, with over 700 volunteers working behind the scenes, BFW has become the hub for fashion, encouraging locals and visitors alike to explore the creative talents of Birmingham, Alabama. General Admission tickets are $20 and VIP tickets are $55. Find more information and purchase tickets at www.bhamfashionweek.com.

MAYOR BELL - Janice talked with Birmingham Mayor William Bell about several big topics. Congresswoman Terri Sewell has introduced a bill to designate Birmingham's historic civil rights district as a national park. But a lot still has to happen. Mayor Bell says the project will transform the Civil Rights district. The mayor is also happy that the funding for the new fire station in the Kingston community was approved yesterday. There had been much debate between the mayor and the city council about the funds, but they came to an agreement yesterday. The Mayor says he is not looking back but looking forward. He says now that they reached an agreement on it and his administration will move expeditiously.

ZOO CREW - Mickey visited with Dan Self from the Birmingham Zoo to learn more about the Monkey-tailed skink. For more information, visit birminghamzoo.com.

HOOVER MAYOR - The city of Hoover elected a new mayor. Frank Brocato upset incumbent Gary Ivey with 51-percent of the vote. Mayor-Elect Brocato is a former paramedic and Chief Fire Marshal. He says he will work with Ivey to make it a smooth transition. Brocato will take office in November.

ASK THE PET DOCTOR - Dr. Jerome Williams from Red Mountain Animal Clinic takes viewer questions about their pets. For more information, call 205-326-8080 or visit www.redmountainanimalclinic.com.

GARDENING - Aldridge Gardens' Education Director Audrey Ann Wilson and Public Event Manager Ali Money join us to discuss upcoming events. They discuss "Whispers from the Past: A Native American Experience" and "Art in the Gardens." They also mentioned "Taste of Hoover" in October so that you can mark your calendar now!

Whispers from the Past: A Native American Experience is Sunday, Oct. 2 from 10 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. This will be a great time to bring the family and enjoy a day discovering the culture and contributions of Native Alabamians. See Native American life take shape through demonstrations of flintknapping, pine needle basket weaving, and pow wow dancing, along with activities like leaf pounding, bead weaving on looms, corn grinding, gourd crafting, fishing, and pottery. Children can try their hands at Stick Ball and other games. Hear the sounds of drums and the highlight of the day - performances by Native American Pow Wow dancers. Authentic Native American items will be available for purchase like jewelry, bead work, and Choctow foods and crafts. Admission at the gate is $10 for visitors 18 and older or $5 for children 2 to 17. Children's admission includes take-home crafts, while supplies last. Children younger than 2 are free.

Art in the Gardens is Saturday, September 24th from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, September 25th from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The annual Art in the Gardens event allows guests to stroll through the Gardens and see the works of some of the best artists in the country, and, of course, shop. A multitude of artisans will compete for category and best of show awards in this juried open-air show that features only Alabama artists. A $5 per person entry fee supports the arts at Aldridge Gardens - visitors younger than 16 get in free.

Mark your calendar for Taste of Hoover on Thursday, October 6 from 5-8 p.m. It highlights the many unique restaurant and catering choices in the area. It's a great way to try a lot of different restaurants, types of food, and tastes all in one spot. Tickets can be purchased in advance on the website. For more details on all of these events and more, visit aldridgegardens.com.

Tomorrow on Good Day Alabama, we take you along on a special journey as one local man recovers from major burns over much of his body and the program that flies him back and forth for treatment! A unique opportunity for families dealing with Autism.... how you can sign up for Wings for Autism! Sidewalk Film Festival is this weekend and we get the scoop on the flicks you need to check out! Want a little help with your outdoor living space? As temperatures cool down for fall and you can enjoy that space again, we have a few ideas to make it more livable and enjoyable in Our House! And the Birmingham Area Moms of Multiples host their annual Twice As Nice sale and we check out what it has to offer! Plus we introduce you to our Pet of the Week! Join us for this and much more tomorrow on Good Day!