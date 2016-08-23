Tuscaloosa tire store closed after drug bust

Point guard Davion Mitchell is transferring to Baylor after playing in all 34 games as a freshman at Auburn.

The second-seeded Tigers defeated No. 1 Georgia 10-5 to win the 2018 NCEA National Championship. This marks Auburn's fourth national title, joining championships in 2006, 2011 and 2013.

After having no players taken on the first day of the 2018 NFL Draft, two Auburn players went early in Friday's second round.

Auburn CB Carlton Davis goes in 2nd round to Tampa Bay Bucs in 2018 NFL Draft

The Auburn Tigers rounded out the 2018 NFL Draft with four players being selected and three on day two.

The West Alabama Narcotics Task Force responded to complaints that drugs were being sold from the OK Tire Store on Stillman Boulevard.

They arrested the former manager, Hubert Scarbrough, last week.

Scarbrough, 47, is charged with marijuana trafficking.

"The West Alabama Narcotics Task Force had been conducting an investigation for about six months into some illegal activity that had been taking part at the business," said Lt. Teena Richardson.

Scarbrough is the only employee charged in the case.

According to court papers obtained, he admitted having three to four pounds of marijuana hidden under a house at a another location.

They recovered the drugs and he was booked on $1.5 million bond.

The tire store closed after Scarbrough's arrest.

The new management declined to speak on camera about what may have been going on before they bought the business. They plan on reopening soon and say that the business will not just be related to tires, but they plan on having a full scale garage in the next few days.

