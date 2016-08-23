Midfield police speak to 'person of interest' in businessman's d - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Midfield police speak to 'person of interest' in businessman's death

By Brianne Denley, Digital Content Producer
MIDFIELD, AL (WBRC) -

Midfield police have identified and spoke to a person of interest in the homicide of Glenn Hardy.

They thanked the public for their help. Police stressed that this person was not a suspect.

A relative found Hardy, deceased, inside the former Coram Wholesale building on the Bessemer Super Highway. Police said he died from a gunshot wound.

Gary Rembert has been arrested in the case and has been charged with capital murder.

