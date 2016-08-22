WBRC FOX6 Sideline Week 1 preview - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

WBRC FOX6 Sideline Week 1 preview

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

Check out which games will be featured on WBRC FOX6 Sideline for August 26, 2016.

We’ll feature two Games of the Week with Sheldon covering Clay-Chalkville at Bessemer City and Jeh Jeh Pruitt covering Helena at Mountain Brook.

We’ll also be covering the following matchups:

  • Pelham at Mortimer Jordan
  • James Clemens at Gardendale
  • Briarwood at Chelsea
  • Muscle Shoals at Spain Park
  • Oxford at Gadsden City
  • Westbrook Christian at Glencoe
  • Northridge at Tuscaloosa Co.
  • Shelby County at Holt
  • Oak Mountain at Hillcrest
  • Sipsey Valley at American Christian
  • Bibb County at Calera
  • West Blocton at Montevallo
  • Homewood at Vestavia Hills
  • Pinson Valley at Ramsay
  • Shades Valley at Center Point
  • Huffman at Parker
  • Tarrant at Fultondale
  • Cordova at Pleasant Grove
  • Walker at Hueytown
  • Guntersville at Oneonta
  • Pisgah at Locust Fork
  • Carbon Hill at Dora
  • South Lamar at Corner

Tune in to WBRC FOX6 Sideline this Friday at 10:08 p.m. to get all of your final scores.

