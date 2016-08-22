WBRC FOX6 Sideline Week 1 preview

Check out which games will be featured on WBRC FOX6 Sideline for August 26, 2016.
We’ll feature two Games of the Week with Sheldon covering Clay-Chalkville at Bessemer City and Jeh Jeh Pruitt covering Helena at Mountain Brook.
We’ll also be covering the following matchups:
Tune in to WBRC FOX6 Sideline this Friday at 10:08 p.m. to get all of your final scores.
Copyright 2016 WBRC. All rights reserved.
1720 Valley View Drive
Birmingham, AL 35209
(205) 322-6666
publicfile@wbrc.com
(205) 583-4343EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.