WBRC FOX6 Sideline Week 1 preview

Check out which games will be featured on WBRC FOX6 Sideline for August 26, 2016.

We’ll feature two Games of the Week with Sheldon covering Clay-Chalkville at Bessemer City and Jeh Jeh Pruitt covering Helena at Mountain Brook.

We’ll also be covering the following matchups:

Pelham at Mortimer Jordan

James Clemens at Gardendale

Briarwood at Chelsea

Muscle Shoals at Spain Park

Oxford at Gadsden City

Westbrook Christian at Glencoe

Northridge at Tuscaloosa Co.

Shelby County at Holt

Oak Mountain at Hillcrest

Sipsey Valley at American Christian

Bibb County at Calera

West Blocton at Montevallo

Homewood at Vestavia Hills

Pinson Valley at Ramsay

Shades Valley at Center Point

Huffman at Parker

Tarrant at Fultondale

Cordova at Pleasant Grove

Walker at Hueytown

Guntersville at Oneonta

Pisgah at Locust Fork

Carbon Hill at Dora

South Lamar at Corner

Tune in to WBRC FOX6 Sideline this Friday at 10:08 p.m. to get all of your final scores.

