Greene Co. inmate recaptured; Prisoners on Periscope app

Eric Washington. (Source: Greene County Sheriff) Eric Washington. (Source: Greene County Sheriff)
BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

Good evening from the WBRC FOX6 Newsroom. This is Jonathan Hardison with a look at the stories we're following for you tonight:

How did a Greene County inmate stay armed and on the run for almost a week? That’s what deputies are trying to figure out tonight as they can finally get some rest now that Eric Washington is back behind bars. Our Jamiese Price is in Greene County tonight and starting on WBRC FOX6 News at 9, she’s looking at how Washington was caught and the sighs of relief flooding the county.

I’m really excited about a story you’ll only see on WBRC FOX6 News at 10. I’ve been working on the story Prisoners on Periscope for about a week now. Ever wanted to see the inside of a maximum security prison in Alabama? All you need is the live-streaming app Periscope and you can see dozens of live broadcasts from inside Holman Prison almost any day. We did, and were rolling on some of the most unbelievable clips we’ll share tonight at 10, including prisoners taking you on a tour of their cell block, showing off weapons, and asking viewers for money.

