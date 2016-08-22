Clay-Chalkville's Nico Collins talks about the recruiting process

Clay-Chalkville High School wideout Nico Collins has all the tools a college coach is looking for in a receiver: he’s tall (6' 5") and he can catch.

The senior opened up his final season as a prep star with four catches for 152 yards and a touchdown as the Cougars beat Florence Friday, August 19.

Monday we caught up with Collins prior to practice and he talked about naming his five official schools to visit sometime this week.

“It is time to make a plan for the schools that I want to visit and see what they have to offer along with watching some good football games,” Collins said.

Early reports in the recruiting process have linked Collins to Michigan and Alabama as his two front runners. However he does get five official visits so that gives three other schools the opportunity to land this five-star recruit.

