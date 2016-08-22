WBRC FOX6 News welcomes award-winning journalist Bree Sison

Award-winning journalist Bree Sison will join WBRC FOX6 News, Central Alabama’s News Leader, beginning Tuesday, September 6th. Bree joins WBRC with more than 10 years of experience in broadcast journalism working in various markets including Mobile, Alabama and most recently, Boston, Massachusetts.

“When I met Bree, I knew we had a winner and I wanted her on our team,” said Collin R. Gaston, Vice President and General Manager of WBRC FOX6 News. “She is a sincere, hard-working, thoughtful journalist, as well as a caring wife and daughter. Bree will be a great addition to our anchor team as we introduce a brand new M-F 4pm newscast on Monday, September 12th.”

“Bree will be a tremendous asset to our community. Her experience, love of journalism and storytelling abilities are invaluable. We are excited for her to join the WBRC Team and serve Central Alabama with us,” added Shannon Maze, News Director of WBRC FOX6 News.

Sison comes to Birmingham from WBZ-4 in Boston where she was a reporter and anchor. She is excited about returning to Alabama after working in the Pensacola-Mobile market in the past.

“I've worked for over a decade hoping to find an opportunity like this at a solid station with committed leadership so focused on serving their viewers. The South is in my blood and SEC football is in my soul. Moving back to Alabama, closer to family, and out of the brutal New England winters is a cherry on top. I can't wait to get started," Sison said.

She was nominated for a New England Emmy for Best Sports Reporter for her work covering the Red Sox World Series win. She has also been recognized by the Massachusetts Providers Council for her series on mental health, “Matters of the Mind.”

A Native of Norfolk, Virginia, Sison is a 2012 graduate of The George Washington University where she earned a Master’s degree in professional studies and political management. She is also a 2006 graduate of Virginia Commonwealth University where she earned a Bachelor's degree in both political science and mass communications.

Bree is married to a National Guard soldier, who is currently finishing up training for his Green Beret. She loves politics and sports and is moving to Birmingham with their two Chihuahuas, Panama and Fenway.

