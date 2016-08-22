Email Bree Sison

On Twitter @BreeSisonWBRC

Like Bree on Facebook

Bree Sison is an anchor for WBRC FOX 6 News. You can watch her on The Four and at 9 p.m. Monday through Friday. She joined the WBRC FOX 6 News team in September of 2016.

Bree comes to Birmingham from WBZ-4 in Boston where she was a reporter and anchor. She is excited about returning to Alabama after working in the Pensacola-Mobile market.

A Native of Norfolk, Virginia, Bree is a 2012 graduate of The George Washington University where she earned a Master’s degree in professional studies and political management. She is also a 2006 graduate of Virginia Commonwealth University where she earned a Bachelor's degree in both political science and mass communications.

She was nominated for a New England Emmy for Best Sports Reporter for her work covering the Red Sox World Series win. She has also been recognized by the Massachusetts Providers Council for her series on mental health, “Matters of the Mind.”

Bree is married to a National Guard soldier, who is currently finishing up training for his Green Beret. She loves politics and sports and is moving to Birmingham with their two Chihuahuas, Panama and Fenway. She is involved in a number of charitable organizations that support military members, first responders, survivors of abuse, and animals.

If you have any news tips, comments or questions, you can email her at bsison@wbrc.com.