Good Day Alabama: August 22, 2016

JEH JEH LIVE - Jeh Jeh joined us live from Cahaba Fitness with Brian Burns on Exercise Monday. For more information, call 205-968-5100 or www.cahabafitness.com.

BBB - BBB offers tips for those interested in donating to help victims of the recent flooding in Louisiana. The Louisiana Governor's office reports that over 12,000 people have gone to shelters in Southern Louisiana and thousands more are currently displaced from their homes. In the aftermath of such misery, people are seeking safety, food and shelter. Many Americans will want to help by donating to various charities. In such circumstances, it makes sense to turn to established charities that have experience, facilities and procedures in place to deal with such tragedies. Find out if the charity has an on-the-ground presence in the impacted areas. Unless the charity already has staff in the affected areas, it may be difficult to bring in new aid workers to provide assistance quickly. See if the charity's website clearly describes what the charity can do to address immediate needs. Find out if the charity is providing direct aid or raising money for other groups. Some charities may be raising money to pass along to relief organizations. If so, you may want to consider "avoiding the middleman" and giving directly to those that have a presence in the region. Or, at a minimum, check out the ultimate recipients of these donations to see whether they are equipped to provide aid effectively. In-kind drives for food and clothing, while well intentioned, may not necessarily be the quickest way to help those in need – unless the organization has the staff and infrastructure to distribute such aid properly. Ask the charity about its transportation and distribution plans. Be wary of those who are not experienced in disaster relief assistance. Understand crowdfunding. Keep in mind that some crowdfunding sites do very little vetting of individuals who decide to post for assistance after a disaster, and it is often difficult for donors to verify trustworthiness of crowdfunding requests for support. BBB says several charities engaged in Louisiana relief are the American Red Cross, the Salvation Army, Feed the Children, Feeding America, United Way Worldwide, and Brother's Brother Foundation.

ASK THE GARDENER - Sandra Reaves of Josie Gladys Gardens took questions from viewers about their gardening needs. For more information, visit her Facebook page - it includes lots of pictures, tips, how-to videos, and info on veggie trials going on in the garden. It's a "real time, real life" look at home gardening and food preservation. You can find her at www.Facebook.com/JosieGladysGardens.

