Jeh Jeh: Pinson Valley upsets McAdory in Week 1

Last year when Pinson Valley and Mcadory played, the Indians won in overtime by a field goal.

It was an upset like none other.

This year, the Yellow Jackets were swarming for revenge. The game started 15 minutes late because the main power to the stadium lights and scoreboard were knocked down by a boom truck.

When things got underway, it was a wild and crazy ride. In the opening quarter, Pinson made the first mistake, quarterback Jackie Matthews tried to throw it to Jamyren Drake, but Mcadory recovered after a back pass.

Pinson Valley’s defense was rocking. They stopped the Jackets offense and Auburn commit Malcolm Askew’s high-powered attack. Then they put points on the board first when Kymel Chaverst ran it in for an eight-yard touchdown.

The point after attempt was no good.

Pinson quarterback Jackie Matthews was picked off two times by Malcolm Askew and Nathan East, but he recovered quickly.

When East picked off the pass, he held on for about three seconds before he fumbled and Torrey Hendrix picked up the ball and ran it to the 17 yard line.

A few plays after his interception, Askew threw and 83-yard touchdown pass on a slant route to Willie Stokes.

The two-point conversion was good. The game remained 8-6 until the 4th quarter.

Saul Rios kicked a 32-yard field goal to take the lead for the Indians. Then with 3:53 remaining, Chaverst scored a 20-yard touchdown to put the finish on the Yellow Jackets winning 15-8.

Week one of Sideline is in the books and there will be plenty of games in the weeks to come.

Copyright 2016 WBRC. All rights reserved.