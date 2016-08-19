BJCC, TopGolf working to bring venue to downtown Birmingham

A major sports entertainment venue could be coming to downtown Birmingham.

Abandoned property owned by the BJCC may be the future home a big golf complex, which will be a big draw for downtown. But, it won't be like any golf you may have experienced in the past.

TopGolf International out of Dallas, TX combines a driving range with scoring and entertainment which should appeal to everyone, not just golfers.

"It really bundles entertainment and hanging out with your friends and people you enjoy spending time with, and golf is the backdrop. It's got a fantastic food and beverage, restaurant and bar experience,” said Tad Snider, Executive Director of the BJCC.

"As we look to expand in the Southeast, Birmingham is a key market that has been on TopGolf's radar for a long time," TopGolf Vice President of Real Estate Development Zach Shor said.

Final details of the agreement are in discussion.

The complex would be between 24th and 26th Street North and 11th and 12th Avenue North.

"It just adds energy and density that is going on with the BJCC around our campus," Snider said.

Another plus about the new venue is the number of jobs it would create.

A TopGolf representative says approximately 450 full-time positions would be available.

The BJCC has big plans in downtown Birmingham. The board wants to put an open-air football stadium right across the street from the complex. The stadium will seat 45,000 and expand to 55,000.

TopGolf would be another attraction for people to come visit in that part of the Magic City.

