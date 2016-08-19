Fultondale police officer arrested on child porn charges, fired

A Fultondale police officer has been fired after being arrested on child pornography charges, the mayor confirms.

Allen Wayne Evans was arrested Wednesday on three counts of possession of child pornography.

Fultondale Mayor Jim Lowery said that he has since been fired from the police force.

Evans is being held in the Jefferson County Jail on a $150,000 bond.

The Alabama Bureau of Investigation is handling the case.

This story is developing. Be sure to check back for updates.

Copyright 2016 WBRC. All rights reserved.