Good Day Alabama: August 18, 2016

Here's what you saw on Good Day Alabama:

CIRQUE DU SOLEIL: Cirque du Soleil's new touring show comes to Birmingham! Catch "TORUK – The First Flight" tomorrow through Sunday at the Legacy Arena at BJCC, 1001 19th Street N, Birmingham. TORUK – The First Flight is a live immersive multimedia spectacle that brings to the stage the breathtaking world of James Cameron's AVATAR like you have never seen it before. Through a riveting fusion of cutting-edge visuals, puppetry and stagecraft buoyed by a soaring cinematic score, Cirque du Soleil applies its unique signature style to James Cameron's imaginary world and "makes the bond" between two kindred artistic visions that capture the imagination. Narrated by a "Na'vi Storyteller" and populated by unforgettable characters, TORUK – The First Flight is a mythical tale set thousands of years before the events depicted in the film AVATAR, and before any humans ever set foot on Pandora. Tickets are available at http://www.cirquedusoleil.com/toruk.

JEH JEH LIVE: The Birmingham Museum of Art invites you to its 12th annual Art On The Rocks series. The last night of the popular summer events takes place tomorrow night! Enjoy live music from Sweet Crude. Featuring artists, makers, musical guests, and downtown Birmingham businesses, Art on the Rocks presents three Friday nights of art, music, performances, food, and fun. Tickets are on sale now at artsbma.org. $25 for non-members and $15 for members. For tickets and more information, visit www.artsbma.org.

HOOVER MAYORAL RACE: Steven McClinton, who is running for mayor in Hoover, joined us to talk about the race and his plans for the city.

GOOD DAY HEALTH: August is National Breastfeeding Month. Jeanne Baker from the Jefferson County Health Department joins us to talk about the benefits of breastfeeding.

TAYLOR HICKS: Taylor Hicks is coming back to the Lyric Theatre performing The Hits of Van Morrison on October 28. The show begins at 8 p.m. with doors opening at 7 p.m. Tickets are on sale now at lyricbham.com and (205) 216-3118.

GOOD DAY COOKING: Chef Grant Hunter from Perry's Steakhouse along with James Little, Birmingham Restaurant Week Director and REV Birmingham District Manager. Birmingham Restaurant Week presented by Regions Bank and organized by REV Birmingham celebrates its seventh year! Birmingham Restaurant Week 2016 is a 10-day culinary event that began last weekend and runs through Sunday. More than 60 restaurants are participating in this culinary experience by offering incentives for Birmingham-area residents to revisit their favorite restaurants and bars or to experience recently opened venues for the first time. Participating restaurants offer special two and/or three-course prix-fixe lunch and/or dinner menus between $5 and $30 per person during the 10-day event. Several menus also include a healthy kid’s menu component, brunch offerings and drink specials. New to this year is a Brunch event that will be held on Saturday! The event will be held at Social Venture in Woodlawn and will feature some of the city’s well-known brunch spots! With the event benefiting the Urban Food Project, proceeds will help the initiative provide access to affordable healthy foods to restaurants and corner stores throughout the city by connecting them with local farmers and purveyors. Since 2010, Birmingham Restaurant Week has raised roughly $40,000 for local nonprofits and initiatives like The Urban Food Project. Participating restaurants and menus are posted on the website at www.bhamrestaurantweek.com.

OUR HOUSE: Janice talked with Amanda LeBlanc with The Amanda's about time management tools. She discusses using paper versus electronic, Gmail versus outlook, and iPhone calendar versus apps like Cozi. For more ideas, visit theamandas.com.