English couple takes in southern hospitality after mixing up Birminghams

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

So did you hear the one about the Birmingham couple who got lost in Birmingham?

Last spring, a couple from England accidentally booked a flight to Las Vegas originating out of Birmingham, Alabama instead of Birmingham, England.

The airline ended up rebooking them on the correct flight. But folks at the visitor's bureau in Alabama's Birmingham decided to show them southern hospitality.

They arranged for Richella Heekin and her boyfriend, Ben Marlow, to come to the Magic City for royal treatment after their Vegas trip.

"We're here because somebody made a mistake,” Marlow said while playfully pointing at Heekin.

“We've met some really nice people. Everyone's been super friendly, getting to see a lot and experiencing a lot of the southern hospitality, which has been amazing. From the start, as soon as we landed, everyone was like hello and welcome, enjoy yourselves. It's been wonderful," Heekin added.

Wednesday afternoon, the couple had fun at Red Mountain Park. Tuesday night, they visited Vulcan and Wednesday night they'll take in a Barons game.

