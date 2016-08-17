Lashay A. loves to spend time with others. Lashay is on grade level and she does well in school. Lashay’s favorite subjects are math and science.

She would like to try out to be a cheerleader. Lashay can be helpful at times.

Lashay has struggled with depression and multiple losses in her life. She appears to have some self-esteem issues and wants attention from others.

Lashay prefers to be in a home with a single mother. Lashay needs the support of someone that can model good relationship skills with others.

Heart Gallery Alabama's mission is raising awareness, educating the public and finding forever families for children in foster care in Alabama.

Heart Gallery fulfills its mission through partnerships with award-winning, professional photographers who donate their time and expertise to capture each child's individual spirit.

Every child needs a loving supportive family to help him become a successful and happy adult. HGA hopes that promoting the adoption of these children will be successful so their dreams of being part of a family can become a reality.

