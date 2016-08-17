Good Day Alabama: Aug. 17, 2016

Here's what you saw on Good Day Alabama:

JEH JEH LIVE: Jeh Jeh joins us from Riders Harley-Davidson in Trussville to learn about the "Cruising for the King's kids" ride. It is Saturday! Registration begins at 9am with kickstands up at 11am at Rider Harley Davidson in Trussville. Trussville Fire Department will be at the ride with the Fire Truck and Shelby Z will sing the National Anthem. This is a Police Escorted Ride from Riders Harley Davidson in Trussville to the King's Home for lunch and back to Riders for an after party with LIVE entertainment with the Whiskey Dix, Matt Hill and MORE! Attend the After-Party only for $10 donation at the door – arrive at 12:30 p.m. to participate even if you don't ride! Event T-Shirts available for $15 and up depending on size. Car Clubs can join the ride.Donation per car and includes breakfast and lunch after-party admission . There will be prize drawings for those who make a donation.

HOOVER ELECTION: Hoover Mayor Gary Ivey joined us to talk about the upcoming election. He will be facing off against Frank Brocato and Steven McClinton. McClinton will join us on Thursday morning and Steven McClinton joins us on Friday.

ZOO CREW: Mickey visited with Andy Scott from the Birmingham Zoo to learn more about the Sandhill Crane. For more information, visit birminghamzoo.com.

ENSLEY ALIVE: Birmingham City Councilman Marcus Lundy joined us to discuss the upcoming event Summer Jams 2016. It will take place August 20th from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. in downtown Ensley (at the corner of Avenue F and 19th Street Ensley) with a free concert by Motown recording artist and Birmingham native Sebastian Cole, along with Alabama bands Lee Baines and the Glory Fires, and Just a Few Cats featuring Alvin Garrett and Logan. For more information about Summer Jams, please contact District 9 Committee Assistant Jose Perry, Jr. at 205.254.2302, or jose.perryjr@birminghamal.gov.

ASK THE DOCTOR: Dr. Gigi Youngblood with Children's of Alabama joins us to take your questions!

REBA McENTIRE: Grammy winner, actress, and designer Reba McEntire has a newest line called "Rockin' R by Reba." It's available at Cracker Barrel stores and online. She joins us on Good Day.