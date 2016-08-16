You might be a Southerner: Tomato sandwiches - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

You might be a Southerner: Tomato sandwiches

(Source: WBRC) (Source: WBRC)
BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

If you think a tomato sandwich is the perfect summer lunch, you might be a Southerner. 

There's nothing better than a ripe, juicy, tomato sandwich. It is traditionally made with white bread, gobs of mayonnaise and thick tomato slices. A good sprinkling of pepper and salt brings out the flavor.

This is especially tasty if the tomato is grown on the premises. My tomato plant is right outside the kitchen door.

It is best served with a glass of cold milk or sweet tea. The only question is whether or not you should peel the tomato.

Personally, I like mine with the peeling. It just seems right to leave the perfect fruit dressed just the way nature made it.

By the way, it is a fruit. I've heard it said that knowledge is knowing a tomato is a fruit; wisdom is knowing it should never be in a fruit salad.

Do you peel your tomatoes?

Copyright 2016 WBRC. All rights reserved.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Samford baseball wins SoCon, clinches NCAA Tournament birth

    Samford baseball wins SoCon, clinches NCAA Tournament birth

    Sunday, May 27 2018 11:47 PM EDT2018-05-28 03:47:42 GMT
    (Source: Video)(Source: Video)
    (Source: Video)(Source: Video)

    Samford claimed the SoCon Baseball Championship presented by Holston Gases at Fluor Field in seven innings when Branden Fryman launched a two-run, walk-off home run to invoke the mercy rule.

    More >>

    Samford claimed the SoCon Baseball Championship presented by Holston Gases at Fluor Field in seven innings when Branden Fryman launched a two-run, walk-off home run to invoke the mercy rule.

    More >>

  • Centre man charged with numerous sex crimes

    Centre man charged with numerous sex crimes

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:57 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:57:26 GMT
    Source: Raycom imagesSource: Raycom images
    Source: Raycom imagesSource: Raycom images

    Douglas F. Goffaux, 57, was arrested May 25 and charged with sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years of age, three counts of second-degree sodomy and four counts of second-degree sexual abuse.

    More >>

    Douglas F. Goffaux, 57, was arrested May 25 and charged with sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years of age, three counts of second-degree sodomy and four counts of second-degree sexual abuse.

    More >>

  • TROPICS: Alberto will impact Alabamians on Monday

    TROPICS: Alberto will impact Alabamians on Monday

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:49 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:49:37 GMT

    Subtropical Storm Alberto will be tracking across the Gulf of Mexico and impacting our state within 48 hours. The system remains subtropical, meaning it has not fully developed into a textbook tropical low. However, further organization is still possible.

    More >>

    Subtropical Storm Alberto will be tracking across the Gulf of Mexico and impacting our state within 48 hours. The system remains subtropical, meaning it has not fully developed into a textbook tropical low. However, further organization is still possible.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly