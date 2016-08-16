You might be a Southerner: Tomato sandwiches

If you think a tomato sandwich is the perfect summer lunch, you might be a Southerner.

There's nothing better than a ripe, juicy, tomato sandwich. It is traditionally made with white bread, gobs of mayonnaise and thick tomato slices. A good sprinkling of pepper and salt brings out the flavor.

This is especially tasty if the tomato is grown on the premises. My tomato plant is right outside the kitchen door.

It is best served with a glass of cold milk or sweet tea. The only question is whether or not you should peel the tomato.

Personally, I like mine with the peeling. It just seems right to leave the perfect fruit dressed just the way nature made it.

By the way, it is a fruit. I've heard it said that knowledge is knowing a tomato is a fruit; wisdom is knowing it should never be in a fruit salad.

Do you peel your tomatoes?

