You might be a Southerner: All y'all - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

You might be a Southerner: All y'all

(Source: WBRC) (Source: WBRC)
BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

If you understand there's a big difference between "y'all" and "all y'all," you might be a Southerner.

This is a fine point that many Southerners may not even think about because they instinctively know the difference.

The beloved term "y'all" is a conjunction of "you all." When delivered with a suitable drawl it is sweet as Silver Queen Corn and warm as a July breeze.

But, when "all" is added in front of "y'all" it is a double down on plurality. It is commonly used in exasperation when outnumbered by people who don't understand your perspective. 

An Auburn fan might use it in a room full of Crimson Tide fans saying, "I'm sick and tired of all y'all Bammers talking about Bear Bryant."

A Crimson Tide fan might reply to a room full of orange and blue saying, "All y'all Weagles are just jealous." 

But in the end, it can still be used with warmth. "Bless your hearts, all y'all just don't understand."

How would you use "all y'all?"

Copyright 2016 WBRC. All rights reserved.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Samford baseball wins SoCon, clinches NCAA Tournament birth

    Samford baseball wins SoCon, clinches NCAA Tournament birth

    Sunday, May 27 2018 11:47 PM EDT2018-05-28 03:47:42 GMT
    (Source: Video)(Source: Video)
    (Source: Video)(Source: Video)

    Samford claimed the SoCon Baseball Championship presented by Holston Gases at Fluor Field in seven innings when Branden Fryman launched a two-run, walk-off home run to invoke the mercy rule.

    More >>

    Samford claimed the SoCon Baseball Championship presented by Holston Gases at Fluor Field in seven innings when Branden Fryman launched a two-run, walk-off home run to invoke the mercy rule.

    More >>

  • Centre man charged with numerous sex crimes

    Centre man charged with numerous sex crimes

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:57 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:57:26 GMT
    Source: Raycom imagesSource: Raycom images
    Source: Raycom imagesSource: Raycom images

    Douglas F. Goffaux, 57, was arrested May 25 and charged with sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years of age, three counts of second-degree sodomy and four counts of second-degree sexual abuse.

    More >>

    Douglas F. Goffaux, 57, was arrested May 25 and charged with sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years of age, three counts of second-degree sodomy and four counts of second-degree sexual abuse.

    More >>

  • TROPICS: Alberto will impact Alabamians on Monday

    TROPICS: Alberto will impact Alabamians on Monday

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:49 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:49:37 GMT

    Subtropical Storm Alberto will be tracking across the Gulf of Mexico and impacting our state within 48 hours. The system remains subtropical, meaning it has not fully developed into a textbook tropical low. However, further organization is still possible.

    More >>

    Subtropical Storm Alberto will be tracking across the Gulf of Mexico and impacting our state within 48 hours. The system remains subtropical, meaning it has not fully developed into a textbook tropical low. However, further organization is still possible.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly