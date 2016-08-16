You might be a Southerner: Shugah

If you have ever been invited to "come over here an' gimme some shugah", you might be a Southerner.

In this usage the sweetener commonly known as sugar is actually referring to the sweetness of a kiss plastered on an elderly relative's cheek usually by a young child. It will likely be returned with a big juicy, lipstick-covered kiss on the forehead of said child.

This practice tends to be enjoyed progressively more as a Southerner ages.

Does "shugah" remind you of someone special?

