You might be a Southerner: Shugah

BIRMINGHAM, AL

If you have ever been invited to "come over here an' gimme some shugah", you might be a Southerner.

In this usage the sweetener commonly known as sugar is actually referring to the sweetness of a kiss plastered on an elderly relative's cheek usually by a young child. It will likely be returned with a big juicy, lipstick-covered kiss on the forehead of said child. 

This practice tends to be enjoyed progressively more as a Southerner ages. 

Does "shugah" remind you of someone special?

  • Samford baseball wins SoCon, clinches NCAA Tournament birth

    Samford claimed the SoCon Baseball Championship presented by Holston Gases at Fluor Field in seven innings when Branden Fryman launched a two-run, walk-off home run to invoke the mercy rule.

  • Centre man charged with numerous sex crimes

    Douglas F. Goffaux, 57, was arrested May 25 and charged with sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years of age, three counts of second-degree sodomy and four counts of second-degree sexual abuse.

  • TROPICS: Alberto will impact Alabamians on Monday

    Subtropical Storm Alberto will be tracking across the Gulf of Mexico and impacting our state within 48 hours. The system remains subtropical, meaning it has not fully developed into a textbook tropical low. However, further organization is still possible.

