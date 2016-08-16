1 injured in wreck involving Tuscaloosa fire truck

One person was injured in a crash involving a fire truck in Tuscaloosa on Tuesday morning.

The driver of a GMC Envoy hit a Tuscaloosa Fire Department pumper truck around 10:45 a.m. on 25th Avenue East in Alberta.

The fire truck was parked in the street with its lights on while responding to a medical call at the time of the wreck. No one was on board the fire truck at the time.

The person injured was transported to DCH Hospital by ambulance with non-life threatening injuries.

Firefighters say these accidents happen more often than you may realize.

"Unfortunately, it's actually quite common. We've had a number of engines hit over the years. It's part of the risk of this job is working on roadways," Deputy Chief Chris Williamson with Tuscaloosa Fire Rescue said.

