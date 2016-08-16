Northport mayor collecting donations for Louisiana Tuesday - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Northport mayor collecting donations for Louisiana Tuesday

Tuesday, people in West Alabama have an opportunity to help support those dealing with flooding in Louisiana. 

Northport Mayor Bobby Herndon is collecting donations of personal hygiene items, water and non-perishable food at his office all day Tuesday, and will depart for Louisiana at 7 a.m. on Wednesday. 

Herndon says he has been in contact with leadership in Hammond, Louisiana, and has made plans to drop off the supplies there. He says that community reached out to the Tuscaloosa area following the April 27, 2011, tornado, and now this is a way to help them.

Donations will be accepted Tuesday, 6 a.m. to 5 p.m., at Herndon, Hicks and Associates, 2728 Lurleen Wallace Boulevard in Northport.

