At least 8 dead in historic Louisiana floods

Samford claimed the SoCon Baseball Championship presented by Holston Gases at Fluor Field in seven innings when Branden Fryman launched a two-run, walk-off home run to invoke the mercy rule.More >>
Douglas F. Goffaux, 57, was arrested May 25 and charged with sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years of age, three counts of second-degree sodomy and four counts of second-degree sexual abuse.More >>
Subtropical Storm Alberto will be tracking across the Gulf of Mexico and impacting our state within 48 hours. The system remains subtropical, meaning it has not fully developed into a textbook tropical low. However, further organization is still possible.More >>
The accident happened on Alabama Highway 69 near the Simcoe Worship Center.More >>
The rain over south Alabama will continue overnight and throughout Memorial Day as Alberto makes landfall. The updated data suggests a landfall near Destin and Panama City by early afternoon.More >>
