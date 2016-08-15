FOX6 Sideline: Week 0 preview

Week 1 of high school football is set to kick off on Friday, Aug. 19 which means the return of FOX6 Sideline.

We’ll feature two Games of the Week with Sheldon covering Chelsea at Oak Mountain and Jeh Jeh Pruitt covering McAdory at Pinson Valley.

We’ll also be covering the following matchups:

Florence at Clay-Chalkville

Spain Park at Gadsden City

Etowah at Southside-Gadsden

Leeds at Lincoln

Ohatchee at Ragland

Central-Clay at Munford

Tuscaloosa Co. at Paul Bryant

Bessemer City at Central

Woodlawn at J.O.

Greensboro at Minor

Tarrant at Midfield

Center Point at Hueytown

Hewitt at Montomery Bell Academy

Austin at Walker

Berry at Curry

Hoover vs. Central-Phenix City

Shelby County at Childersburg

Chilton Co. at Sylacauga

Calera at Mae Jemison

Tune in to FOX6 Sideline this Friday at 10:08 p.m. to get all of your final scores.

Copyright 2015 WBRC. All rights reserved.