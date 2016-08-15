FOX6 Sideline: Week 0 preview

Week 1 of high school football is set to kick off on Friday, Aug. 19 which means the return of FOX6 Sideline.
We’ll feature two Games of the Week with Sheldon covering Chelsea at Oak Mountain and Jeh Jeh Pruitt covering McAdory at Pinson Valley.
We’ll also be covering the following matchups:
Tune in to FOX6 Sideline this Friday at 10:08 p.m. to get all of your final scores.
Copyright 2015 WBRC. All rights reserved.
1720 Valley View Drive
Birmingham, AL 35209
(205) 322-6666
publicfile@wbrc.com
(205) 583-4343EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.