FOX6 Sideline: Week 0 preview

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

Week 1 of high school football is set to kick off on Friday, Aug. 19 which means the return of FOX6 Sideline.

We’ll feature two Games of the Week with Sheldon covering Chelsea at Oak Mountain and Jeh Jeh Pruitt covering McAdory at Pinson Valley.

We’ll also be covering the following matchups:

  • Florence at Clay-Chalkville
  • Spain Park at Gadsden City
  • Etowah at Southside-Gadsden
  • Leeds at Lincoln
  • Ohatchee at Ragland
  • Central-Clay at Munford
  • Tuscaloosa Co. at Paul Bryant
  • Bessemer City at Central
  • Woodlawn at J.O.
  • Greensboro at Minor
  • Tarrant at Midfield
  • Center Point at Hueytown
  • Hewitt at Montomery Bell Academy
  • Austin at Walker
  • Berry at Curry
  • Hoover vs. Central-Phenix City 
  • Shelby County at Childersburg
  • Chilton Co. at Sylacauga
  • Calera at Mae Jemison

Tune in to FOX6 Sideline this Friday at 10:08 p.m. to get all of your final scores.

