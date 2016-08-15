Man who police say was killed in confrontation with girlfriend's ex identified

A man who police believe was shot and killed by his girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend has been identified.

Joshua Aaron Jamal Lewis, 24, was killed Saturday, Aug. 14 in a unit at an apartment complex in the 7700 block of 4th Avenue South.

Responding officers found Lewis suffering from a gunshot wound around 1:06 a.m.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect left the scene before officers got there. Investigators believe the shooting stemmed from a relationship involving Lews, his girlfriend and her ex-boyfriend.

