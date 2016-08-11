Good Day Alabama: August 11, 2016

Here's what you saw on Good Day Alabama:

JEH JEH LIVE - Birmingham Restaurant Week presented by Regions Bank and organized by REV Birmingham is celebrating its seventh year and all starts tomorrow! Birmingham Restaurant Week 2016 is a 10-day culinary event beginning tomorrow and running through Sunday, August 21. More than 60 restaurants have currently signed up to again celebrate the city’s acclaimed culinary culture by offering incentives for Birmingham-area residents to revisit their favorite restaurants and bars or to experience recently opened venues for the first time. Participating restaurants will offer special two and/or three-course prix-fixe lunch and/or dinner menus between $5 and $30 per person during the 10-day event. Several menus will also include a healthy kid’s menu component, brunch offerings and drink specials. Wine-o-logy is Wednesday, August 17 where guests sample flights of wine and enjoy complimentary appetizers as well as live music! Also, new to this year is a Brunch event that will be held on the final Saturday, August 20! The event will be held at Social Venture in Woodlawn and will feature some of the city’s well-known brunch spots! With the event benefiting the Urban Food Project, proceeds will help the initiative provide access to affordable healthy foods to restaurants and corner stores throughout the city by connecting them with local farmers and purveyors. Since 2010, Birmingham Restaurant Week has raised roughly $40,000 for local nonprofits and initiatives like The Urban Food Project. Participating restaurants and menus are posted on the website at www.bhamrestaurantweek.com. You can also follow @bhamrestweek on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and new to this year - Snapchat - for exciting real-time updates and information!

DR. FLEISIG - Dr. Wayne Fleisig is a Psychologist with Children's of Alabama. Today he joined us to give us advice on establishing a good relationship with your child's teacher as school starts back! He says you should meet with the teacher before problems arise, treat the teacher with dignity and respect, listen to the teacher, see if there are ways you can help the teacher, and do your homework.

OUR HOUSE - Cathy Borden from Home Depot joined us to show us some bathroom updates for all budgets! She says creating a beautiful bathroom can be affordable no matter your budget. Adding vintage charm to a basic bathroom or turning a dated bathroom into a contemporary space is a breeze. Bathroom updates are a worthwhile investment, garnering 70 percent return on investment, according to Remodeling Magazine. Whether you have $200 or $2,400, you can take a few simple steps that can transform your bathroom into a relaxing space that fits your décor style. For under $200 you can brighten up the room with a fresh coat of paint and switch out hardware for an easy and inexpensive way to update your bathroom. For under $500 you can upgrade the sink faucet for high impact. There are options for every style from antique elegance to angular minimalism. For around $2000, instantly update the space by installing a new vanity. Vanities are a low-stress installation and come complete with sinks, countertops and hardware.

ADULT COLORING - After art school, Johanna Basford was broke, had two-part time jobs, and was taking the night bus down to London with her portfolio to try and get commissioned. Through following her passion of hand drawn, freeform ink illustrations, however, she's since gone on to sell more than 16 million of her books worldwide. Her success has firmly established her as one of the top illustrators publishing adult coloring books today. The books Johanna creates are her pulpit for sharing a unique worldview of the natural wonder that surrounds us. This summer, Johanna Basford, creator of the worldwide bestsellers Lost Ocean, Secret Garden, and Enchanted Forest, shares a beautiful new book that takes colorists on another wondrous expedition in Magical Jungle: An Inky Expedition Coloring Book. Through her drawings, she gives us all pause to take in the amazing beauty that exists in the flowers, weeds, grasses, insects, and animals with whom we share this tiny planet. For Johanna, the books are not tools of procrastination, but devices by which we rediscover how to stop and smell the flowers. For more information, visit www.johannabasford.com.

PET OF THE WEEK - Jennifer and Skylar Henley with the Greater Birmingham Humane Society introduced us to a pet today looking for a forever home! Her name is Sheba. For more information on today's pet or others up for adoption, call 205-942-1211 or visit www.gbhs.org.

Tomorrow on Good Day Alabama, we get you geared up and ready for Babypalooza and everything you will find there! Comedian Lester Bibbs joins us with some laughs! And we check out new movies headed your way this weekend! Join us for this and much more tomorrow on Good Day!