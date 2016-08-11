Fultondale police searching for armed and dangerous suspect

Good morning! Here are just a few stories we are working on for you this morning on WBRC/Fox6 Good Day Alabama:

We have ongoing coverage of a search for a suspect who exchanged fire with police in Fultondale. Residents in the Fultonbrook Estates community are being told to stay inside. School buses will not run in the area.

Mickey is taking a look at new computer models to see when we'll break this pattern of muggy heat and afternoon thunderstorms.



Happening today, the state of Alabama will choose its new school superintendent -- and this morning we're learning more about an ethics complaint filed against one of the finalists for the position.



Right now, Tuscaloosa police are searching for three men they believe shot a fast food restaurant employee in the face. The employee says the men approached him at the back door of the McDonald's on East University Boulevard around 4 a.m.yesterday morning.



A man who spent three hours scaling the Trump Tower in Manhattan is undergoing a psychological evaluation,

We're on your side with what you need to know before voting on an amendment that could help save Alabama's state parks,



Also, the story from East Alabama, where authorities are looking for a thief who drank from the victims' bottled water supply. We'll tell you why this thief is going to be surprised what was on those water bottles.

