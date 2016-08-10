There's a phone scam going around Tuscaloosa; Terri tells you more at 7 a.m.

Terri is live at 7 a.m. with a warning from Tuscaloosa authorities on a new telephone scam.

Breaking news, eleven newborn babies killed in a hospital fire in Baghdad. The fire broke out inside the maternity department of the hospital,

Three shootings in Jefferson County just hours apart, one of them deadly.

There's an issue with a Dothan school we'll tell you about.

Both Donald Trump's campaign and Hillary Clinton's campaign having to respond to recent controversies at speaking events. We'll explain what the fuss is about.

I hope you'll watch us on air, online at WBRC.com, or in the WBRC News app by clicking "Live Newscasts" in the menu.

Keep up with the latest news in the WBRC News app, like us on Facebook, and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2016 WBRC. All rights reserved.