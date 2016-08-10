Ronda looks into a homicide investigation in Birmingham at 5 a.m - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

WakeUp

Ronda looks into a homicide investigation in Birmingham at 5 a.m.

Law enforcement gathered in the 600 block of Earline Circle. (Source: Brandon Riggins/WBRC) Law enforcement gathered in the 600 block of Earline Circle. (Source: Brandon Riggins/WBRC)

Good morning!  These are just a few of the stories we are working on for you this morning on WBRC/Fox6 Good Day Alabama:

Three shootings in Jefferson County just hours apart, one of them deadly.Ronda will be looking into one of the investigations at 5 a.m.

More cancellations and delays this morning at Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport after that Delta power outage. We're live at the airport with what you need to know if you're flying out today.

Mickey is checking your Wednesday forecast information, but also checking on the panhandle where they're expecting heavy flooding,

Breaking news, eleven newborn babies killed in a hospital fire in Baghdad.  The fire broke out inside the maternity department of the hospital.

I hope you'll watch us on air, online at WBRC.com, or in the WBRC News app by clicking "Live Newscasts" in the menu.

Keep up with the latest news in the WBRC News app, like us on Facebook, and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2016 WBRC. All rights reserved. 

  • NewsMore>>

  • Samford baseball wins SoCon, clinches NCAA Tournament birth

    Samford baseball wins SoCon, clinches NCAA Tournament birth

    Sunday, May 27 2018 11:47 PM EDT2018-05-28 03:47:42 GMT
    (Source: Video)(Source: Video)
    (Source: Video)(Source: Video)

    Samford claimed the SoCon Baseball Championship presented by Holston Gases at Fluor Field in seven innings when Branden Fryman launched a two-run, walk-off home run to invoke the mercy rule.

    More >>

    Samford claimed the SoCon Baseball Championship presented by Holston Gases at Fluor Field in seven innings when Branden Fryman launched a two-run, walk-off home run to invoke the mercy rule.

    More >>

  • Centre man charged with numerous sex crimes

    Centre man charged with numerous sex crimes

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:57 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:57:26 GMT
    Source: Raycom imagesSource: Raycom images
    Source: Raycom imagesSource: Raycom images

    Douglas F. Goffaux, 57, was arrested May 25 and charged with sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years of age, three counts of second-degree sodomy and four counts of second-degree sexual abuse.

    More >>

    Douglas F. Goffaux, 57, was arrested May 25 and charged with sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years of age, three counts of second-degree sodomy and four counts of second-degree sexual abuse.

    More >>

  • TROPICS: Alberto will impact Alabamians on Monday

    TROPICS: Alberto will impact Alabamians on Monday

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:49 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:49:37 GMT

    Subtropical Storm Alberto will be tracking across the Gulf of Mexico and impacting our state within 48 hours. The system remains subtropical, meaning it has not fully developed into a textbook tropical low. However, further organization is still possible.

    More >>

    Subtropical Storm Alberto will be tracking across the Gulf of Mexico and impacting our state within 48 hours. The system remains subtropical, meaning it has not fully developed into a textbook tropical low. However, further organization is still possible.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly