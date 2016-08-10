More Delta cancellations expected today

Good morning! These are just a few of the stories we are working on for you this morning on WBRC/Fox6 Good Day Alabama:

More cancellations and delays this morning at Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport after that Delta power outage. We're live at the airport with what you need to know if you're flying out today.



Mickey is checking your Wednesday forecast information, but also checking on the panhandle where they're expecting heavy flooding,

Breaking news, eleven newborn babies killed in a hospital fire in Baghdad. The fire broke out inside the maternity department of the hospital,



Three shootings in Jefferson County just hours apart, one of them deadly.



There's an issue with a Dothan school we'll tell you about.

Both Donald Trump's campaign and Hillary Clinton's campaign having to respond to recent controversies at speaking events. We'll explain what the fuss is about.



Some videos and stories that will get you talking:

A dolphin takes an Ipad out of a woman's hand, and a 9-1-1 call that results in an "act of kindness."



Plus in the 7-9 a.m. hours, as your summer garden winds down, it's time to turn your focus to getting your soil ready for the next batch of plantings! We show you how!



Make sure your kids have all the new technology they need to start the school year! We check out the latest and greatest!



Mickey takes us to visit with his friends from the Birmingham Zoo, and the doctor joins us to take your questions.

