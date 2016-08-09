Good Day Alabama: August 9, 2016

Here's what you saw on Good Day Alabama:

JEH JEH LIVE - Jeh Jeh joined us live from Crestline to show us a solar home. The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute or OLLI of Greater Birmingham presents Building and Living in a Cost-Saving Solar Home with presenter Elizabeth Scribner, owner of a solar home and PdD student with the UAB Department of Mathematics. Elizabeth shares her story about getting solar power, what the process was like, and what it is like to live under an off-grid solar power system. She covers the basics of the technology and different types of solar power systems such as off-grid, grid-tied, and hybrid. Today's lecture is at Vestavia Hill Civic at 1:30pm-3pm. Its free if you join OLLI. There is a small annual membership fee and minimal semester course fee. For more information, visit http://training.ua.edu/olli/index.php or call (205) 348-3002.

BETH K - UAB Nutritionist Dr. Beth Kitchin joined us to explain how you could be part of a UAB Diabetes study! We know a lot about diabetes. But you may be surprised by what we don't know. We know that being overweight and having extra fat around the middle of the body increase your risk. But there are also a lot of people who are not overweight and do not have extra belly fat with diabetes. A few weeks ago, we talked about the increase of pre-diabetes in people who are not overweight. Surprisingly, they did not seem to have extra weight around the middle. So, we still have a lot to learn about who is at risk for diabetes. Luckily, there are some UAB researchers who studying these issues. They are looking at why some people get diabetes and some don't, even when you account for percent body fat. They are looking at fat inside the muscles and organs, as well as at diet. The main focus is trying to understand why African-Americans are at a higher risk than Caucasians. They think it has something to do with metabolism, so they are looking at metabolism at the in the cells to see if people who are "efficient" at using energy are more likely to have a higher risk for diabetes. And they need your help. You may qualify if you:

• Are between the ages of 19-45?

• Are African American or European American?

• Do not have diabetes

• Exercise less than 2 hours a week

• Are willing to travel to UAB for screening and 4 testing visits

Call (205) 934-4386 to find out if you qualify for the study.

If you do qualify, you'll get:

• Your blood sugar and cholesterol levels

• Your bone density, fat mass, and muscle mass

• Dietary Analysis

• Paid up to $400.00



MONEY TUESDAY - Stewart Welch joins us with the best moves to avoid identity theft. Identity theft continues to be a growing multi-billion-dollar problem. What are your best moves to protect yourself from identity theft? First, understand that attacks come from primarily two fronts:

- Unauthorized charges against your existing bank or credit accounts. Stewart has personally had his credit card stolen on a Saturday night and by the time he discovered it on Sunday, there were over $1,000 of unauthorized charges. He has also had his information used to make internet charges for several thousand dollars. In both cases, the credit card company did not hold him responsible. Your best defense is to closely monitor all of your banking and credit card accounts. Fraudulent credit card charges are typically easy to handle with little or no losses to you. Debit cards are an entirely different story. If a thief uses your debit card information to purchase something or access your ATM, that money is gone from your checking account and won't be restored until your bank goes through an investigative process. This can take weeks and you'll be out the money until it's resolved. If you have and use a debit card, guard it and your information very closely and monitoring your account activity on a daily basis. If there is a problem, you'll want to catch it early.

- Use your information to open new credit in your name. While this has never happened to Stewart, it can be devastating to your personal finances. If this happens the burden shifts to you to prove you didn't open the account. Your first line of defense should be to order your credit reports from each of Experian.com, Transunion.com and Equifax.com. Look for any unfamiliar accounts. These reports are free once every twelve months so a good idea is to order from one of the services every four months. You may also want to consider hiring a monitoring service which will alert you immediately if new credit is requested in your name.

For more tips on avoiding identity theft visit www.usa.gov/identity-theft.



NEW IN BOOKS - Susan Swagler writes about books at her "Turn the Page" blog and in Birmingham Magazine. She introduces us to a bunch of Olympics-related books that will educate, entertain, motivate and inspire. Today she introduced us to

- "The Boys in the Boat" by Daniel James Brown

- "Unbroken: A World War II Story of Survival, Resilience and Redemption" by Laura Hillenbrand

- "Triumph: The Untold Story of Jesse Owens and Hitler's Olympics" by Jeremy Schaap

- "Wilma Unlimited: How Wilma Rudolph Became the World's Fastest Woman" by Kathleen Krull, illustrated by Caldecott Medal-winning artist David Diaz

- "Running for My Life: One Lost Boy's Journey from the Killing Fields of Sudan to the Olympic Games" by Lopez Lomong

BIRMINGHAM RESTAURANT WEEK - Birmingham Restaurant Week presented by Regions Bank and organized by REV Birmingham is just around the corner! Starting Friday, you will have 10 days to take advantage of the unique Restaurant Week menus at more than 60 restaurants. Participating restaurants are offering special two and/or three-course prix-fixe lunch and/or dinner menus between $5 and $30 per person during the 10-day event. Several menus will also include a healthy kid's menu component, brunch offerings and drink specials. Chef Eryka Perry from Michael's Restaurant located in Soho showed us some of the specials from Michael's - Shrimp And Grits & Buffalo Rock Float. The goal for Restaurant Week 2016 is to celebrate Birmingham's acclaimed culinary culture while filling the seats of the city's locally owned eating and drinking establishments. For more information on Restaurant Week and the participating restaurants and menus, visit www.bhamrestaurantweek.com.

Tomorrow on Good Day Alabama, as your summer garden winds down, it's time to turn your focus to getting your soil ready for the next batch of plantings! We show you how! Make sure your kids have all the new technology they need to start the school year! We check out the latest and greatest! Mickey takes us to visit with his friends from the Birmingham Zoo and the doctor joins us to take your questions! Join us for this and much more tomorrow on Good Day!