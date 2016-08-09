BCBS Obamacare plans to see price hike; We'll have more at 7:10 a.m.

Good morning! Here are just some of the stories we are working on for you this morning on Good Day Alabama:

Some covered by Blue Cross Blue Shield under the Affordable Care Act will see a huge price hike in premiums. We'll have more on what this means for you at 7 a.m.

Mickey is looking at the newest data to tell you what to expect on your way to school and after-school activities,

Happening now, more trouble if you're flying Delta this morning! Flight delays are expected to continue today after a power outage grounded Delta Flights yesterday,

New this morning, three children in Tennessee are recovering from injuries after falling off a Ferris wheel!

I hope you'll watch us on air, online at WBRC.com, or in the WBRC News app by clicking "Live Newscasts" in the menu.

Keep up with the latest news in the WBRC News app, like us on Facebook, and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2016 WBRC. All rights reserved.