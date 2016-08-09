Delays continue for Delta Airlines

Good morning! Here are just some of the stories we are working on for you this morning on Good Day Alabama:

Happening now, more trouble if you're flying Delta this morning! Flight delays are expected to continue today after a power outage grounded Delta Flights yesterday.

Mickey is looking at the newest data to tell you what to expect on your way to school and after-school activities,



New this morning, three children in Tennessee are recovering from injuries after falling off a Ferris wheel!



In sports, we're having some fun with a guy who does very good impressions of Nick Saban.



Also, in the 7-9 a.m. hours,

We show you the best moves to avoid identity theft!



We check out some great books to wrap up your summer!



New music and movies hit store shelves and we check out your latest options!



And our preparations for Restaurant Week continue as we check in with another chef and check out another great dish you can enjoy in the Magic City for a special price next week,



Plus, if you have diabetes, Dr. Beth K has information about a new study where you can make money to participate.

I hope you'll watch us on air, online at WBRC.com, or in the WBRC News app by clicking "Live Newscasts" in the menu.

Keep up with the latest news in the WBRC News app, like us on Facebook, and follow us on Twitter.