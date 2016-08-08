Good Day Alabama: August 8, 2016

Here's what you saw on Good Day Alabama:

JEH JEH LIVE - Jeh Jeh joined us live from the Shades Valley YMCA with Mickal Thomas. For more information, call 205-870-9622.

BABYPALOOZA DIAPER DRIVE - Lindsay Gray, Vice President of Bundles of Hope, joined us to explain the Great Diaper Drive at Babypalooza. Bundles of Hope is Birmingham's first non-profit solely committed and focused on addressing local diaper need. It currently distributes 20,000 diapers in the community each month. Newborn children can use up to ten diapers a day. One in three moms struggles to provide diapers for their babies. One in five moms has extended the time they leave their babies in wet or soiled diapers. Moms miss work or school because day care centers do not accept children without enough diapers. Bundles of Hope partners with existing organizations throughout the community that are currently in relationships with families struggling physically, mentally, or financially. These organizations place monthly orders with the diaper bank and are able to provide a week's supplement of diapers for the families they are serving. If a family needs help we would direct them to the Need Diapers tab on the http://www.bundlesdiaperbank.org/ website. You will find a list of the partner agencies distributing diapers. If an agency wants to apply for partnership, email a request to info@bundlesdiaperbank.org. You can help by bringing a new package of diapers to Babypalooza on Saturday, August 13 at the BJCC East Ballroom from 9:30 to 2 p.m. Sizes newborn-6 as well as pull-ups. Sizes 4,5,6 are our most needed sizes at this time. You can also donate money and/or set up a recurring monthly donation - sponsoring a baby costs $10 a month, $20 for 2 babies and so on. Both of these options can be done on the website bundlesdiaperbank.org. You can also give your time by helping bundle diapers the first Saturday of the month at the Christian Service Mission warehouse. Visit the Contact Us tab on the website to sign up. For more information on Babypalooza, visit http://babypaloozatour.com/.

BBB TELEMARKETING RULES - David Smitherman with the Better Business Bureau joins us to explain a new FTC warning on illegal payment methods. The Federal Trade Commission recently sent out an alert about an important Telemarketing Sales Rule amendment that took effect in June. According to the FTC, these changes make it illegal for telemarketers to use three types of payment methods exploited by con artists and scammers. BBB often hears from victims who were misled into paying for a good or service using these methods only to realize they were scammed. The FTC has implemented these new rules for telemarketers:

• It is now against the law for telemarketers to ask customers to pay for goods or services using cash-to-cash money transfers like MoneyGram and Western Union.

• It is unlawful to require them to provide PIN numbers from cash reload cards such as MoneyPak, Vanilla Reload or Reloadit packs.

• Telemarketers cannot use unsigned checks called "remotely created payment orders" to withdraw money directly from consumers' bank accounts.

The Better Business Bureau offers these additional tips for dealing with telemarketers

• Be wary if you are being asked to act immediately. Scammers typically try to push you into action before you have had time to think.

• A legitimate company or government agency will not ask a consumer to pay with money orders or gift cards

• If you think that a caller may be a fake, ask for his name, company, street address, and telephone number. Then, confirm that the business is real.

• Do not provide or confirm any bank account, credit card or other personal information over the phone until you have verified the call.

To learn more about this law, visit www.ftc.gov. If you've been asked to make a payment using any of the above methods and believe it to be a scam you can report the transaction to the FTC at 1-877-FTC-HELP or at BBB at www.bbb.org/scamtracker.

VET SPECIALIST - Dr. Brandt Tolbert is an emergency clinician with Emergency and Specialty Animal Medical Center. He and Dr. Jerome Williams joined us to discuss your pets and snake bike concerns. Snake bites are relatively common in some areas. Non-poisonous snakes can also cause damage when the skin is broken and can result in swelling and possibly infection. Most snake bites on a pet usually occur on externalities such as face and feet. Sudden pain and/or swelling in pets or paired puncture marks from the fangs with blood in the area are signs seen with snakebites. If treated early, most snake bites are treated successfully. You can find Dr. Tolbert at Emergency and Specialty Animal Medical Center at (205) 967-7389 or http://emergencyamc.com/. Dr. Williams at Red Mountain Animal Clinic at 205-326-8080 or http://redmountainanimalclinic.com/.

