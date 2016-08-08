Clare has an update at 5 a.m. on 2 open homicide investigations in Birmingham

Good morning from the WBRC.com digital desk! Here are some of the stories and segments you'll see this morning on Good Day Alabama:

Clare will have the latest on two homicide investigations in Birmingham at 5 a.m.

If you’re flying Delta this morning, you might have to wait awhile at the airport. The airline tweeted that flights awaiting departure are delayed due to a computer outage. We’re working to get more information on what this means for Birmingham travelers.

A couple received a $16 million judgement after filing a lawsuit against Brookwood Medical Center for fraudulent natural childbirth advertisement.

