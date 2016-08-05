Participating in the tax-free holiday this weekend? Clare has ti - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Participating in the tax-free holiday this weekend? Clare has tips for you at 7 a.m.

Source: WBRC video Source: WBRC video
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL (WBRC) -

Here are just some of the stories we are working on for you this morning on Good Day Alabama:

Will you be looking for deals this tax-free weekend? Clare has some tips for you coming up at 7 a.m.

This morning, several people in East Alabama are waking up to the damage last night's storm left behind. There were several reports of damage and power outages after a microburst in Etowah County.  

Jill will tell you what to kind of weather to expect on your day today and the weekend!

We also have incredible video of a tornado spinning in Iowa.

Copyright 2016 WBRC. All rights reserved. 

