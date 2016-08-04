Good Day Alabama: Aug. 4, 2016

Here's what you saw on Good Day Alabama:

JEH JEH LIVE - Jeh Jeh joined us live from Secret Stages which is a two-day walking music festival that takes place in downtown Birmingham this weekend. For two nights a diverse group of music enthusiasts are treated to around 60 bands performing on the stages of neighborhood establishments. These acts were drawn from the nation, the region, and our own back yard, and all are up-and-coming or buzz-worthy acts on the cusp of making a big splash. All Secret Stages venues are within a two-block radius, so our patrons can come to the city center, park, and have walking access to dozens of bands, a variety of venues, and delectable restaurants. The first act starts at 6pm and the last act is at 1am both nights For more information on the bands, the venues, and the schedule, visit www.secretstages.net/.

WHERE IS THE LOVE - Mike talked with Dr. Misty Smith, LPC, from Mind, Body, & Heart Wellness Clinic about relationship ruts. Are you fight a lot? Bored with your relationship? Lack the intimacy in your relationship? Then you're probably in a rut!

She says for long-term relationship satisfaction:

1- think positive thoughts about each other

2- think about them when they aren't around

3- show affection

4- share something new and challenging

5- be happy alone and with your partner

6- be intimate

Dr. Misty explained ways to decrease boredom:

1- try something new

2- electronics & TVs OUT of the bedroom

3- "happy hour"

4- "must do" list that does not include laundry

To decrease the fighting, Dr. Misty recommends:

1- keep an affirmations journal where you each write something nice about the other each day

2- learn your partner's needs

3- communicate

4- find good role models

5- forgiveness

To increase the intimacy she recommends you make time for hugs & kisses and schedule time for just the two of you. She says most importantly you should know & love yourself first! Get counseling as an individual and/or as a couple. And she reminded us that not all relationships are meant to be... don't stay when you are hurting yourself or your partner! For more information, you can contact Dr. Smith at 1-888-38-MYMBH - that's 1-800-386-9624.

GARDENING - Jon Culver with Sweet Peas Garden Center joins us to discuss plants that do well indoors. He showed us plants like orchids, kalanchoe, succulents, ferns, Elatior Begonias and bromeliads. He also shows us some stylish new planters to display your indoor plants. For more information or gardening advice from Jon Culver, visit Sweet Peas Garden Shop at 2829 Linden Ave, Homewood. The phone number is 205-879-3839. Or you can email him at jonculver6@gmail.com.

DORM ROOM ESSENTIALS - It's tax-free weekend and there are great sales going on everywhere. In addition to shopping for the little ones this is a great time to shop for college students. Cecilia Pearson, Holland Bayles, and Jade Hill joined us with a look at the dorm room essentials! Jade explained what a trunk party is.... Her mom had everyone in a circle give her advice about going to school plus they each brought an essential. Holland showed us some of the hot picks for college students this year to fill that trunk! The DormCo Collegiate Trunks run $59.99. Room Essentials Microfiber Sheet Sets are $14.99 at Target. The DormCo Go Vault College Dorm Safe is $16.49. Wraps Wristband Headphones are $21.99. Another favorite is Apple TV or Amazon Fire Stick. You can find more of stock the trunk picks at www.ALBabyMag.com.

BARGAINOMICS LADY - Judy Bates, the Bargainomics Lady, showed us the top she found at the Encore Upscale Thrift Shop on Oxmoor Road in Homewood for only $1. Right now, all their ladies' tops and pants, plus all their kids' clothes, are $1. Encore is part of the Birmingham Assistance League's fundraising venues and proceeds from this sale will help buy brand new school clothes for over 1,600 needy children. The sale continues through August 13. Stop by and tell them The Bargainomics Lady sent you.

And speaking of thrift stores, Lovelady Thrift Stores in Irondale and Clay are having their biggest half-off sale ever with everything in the store half-price this Friday, Saturday, and next Monday. Now's your chance to load up on bargains and help a worthy cause in the process. And if you want to get in on even more bargains, the World's Longest Yard Sale starts Thursday and runs all weekend from Gadsden, Alabama to Addison, Michigan – that's 690 miles of shopping. To see a map and list of vendors, go to www.127YardSale.com.

If you're not familiar with the website www.MyKidsEatFree.com, you may be missing out on free meals for your kids or grandkids. Whether you're eating out locally or traveling on vacation, you can search this website by state and see to see what restaurants offer free kids' meals. And speaking of free kids' meals, participating Shoney's restaurants are offering free kids' meals every weekday during the entire month of August. This is for kids age 10 and younger and includes the kids' meal and beverage. And if you join their e-club, you'll get a coupon for a free appetizer. There are 9 Shoney's locations in Alabama, including Albertville, Gadsden, and Oxford. See Shoney's website for details: Shoneys.com. And if you aren't following Judy on Facebook, Twitter, and her website, you're missing out on bargains she posts every day. Search for the word Bargainomics to find her. To see all these deals and more, visit www.Bargainomics.com.

