Good Day Alabama: August 3, 2016

JEH JEH LIVE - Jeh Jeh joined us live from Alabama Possible with Kristina Scott to discuss the Cash for College Summer Drop In. This is a program for people who need help with college planning, admissions and financial aid. The team at Alabama Possible helps you complete college admissions and registration forms, sign up for housing, plan a budget for college and answer other questions about college. The program is open is all Birmingham city school graduates who want to attend college in the fall. It is also open to anyone who needs help outside of the Birmingham city school area. For more information please call (205) 939-1408. The hours are 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Friday and 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday.

ZOO CREW - Mickey visited with Laura Schillinger from the Birmingham Zoo to learn more about the elephants. For more information, visit www.birminghamzoo.com.

ZIKA VIRUS CONCERNS - An unprecedented travel warning targeting a neighborhood in South Florida raising concerns for many! The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urges pregnant women and their partners not to visit a specific 150-square-meter area. That's due to an active Zika outbreak. State officials announced Monday that 14 people in Florida developed Zika after being bitten by infected mosquitoes. It's believed to be the first time the virus has been transmitted via local mosquitoes in the U.S. The CDC says this is the first time the agency has warned people not to travel to a U.S. neighborhood due to fear of catching an infectious disease. Zika has been linked to a severe birth defect that causes babies to be born with abnormally small heads. Dr. Edward Khan from the Jefferson County Health Department joined us with some explanation. He says we don't have ongoing transmission in Alabama right now. There are a couple of cases here but from people who traveled outside the area... not from local mosquitoes. The focus right now is on pregnant woman. That is who should be concerned. 4 out of 5 people who get infected have no symptoms. And because it can be transmitted sexually, people who have it can pass it along without knowing it. Pregnant women should not travel to these areas of concern. Everyone should use repellent. The biggest concern is for the pregnant women who live in the areas of concern. Dr. Khan says we don't need to be concerned until there is a need to be concerned!

RESTAURANT WEEK - Birmingham Restaurant Week presented by Regions Bank and organized by REV Birmingham celebrates its seventh year and it's just around the corner! Birmingham Restaurant Week 2016 is a 10-day culinary event from Friday, August 12 through Sunday, August 21. More than 50 restaurants have currently signed up to again celebrate the city's acclaimed culinary culture by offering incentives for Birmingham-area residents to revisit their favorite restaurants and bars or to experience recently opened venues for the first time. Participating restaurants will offer special two and/or three-course prix-fixe lunch and/or dinner menus between $5 and $30 per person during the 10-day event. Several menus will also include beer and/or wine flight components, brunch offerings and other drink specials. Each restaurant will offer a signature cocktail made with Cooper's Craft bourbon from Brown Foreman, this year's liquor sponsor. And tonight is the Preview Party from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Regions Field. Attendees will get to try baseball-themed food from 14 participating restaurants while also watching the Birmingham Barons take on the Tennessee Smokies. Tickets are $30 for individuals and $50 for couples. For more information, visit www.bhamrestaurantweek.com. Stacey Lewis from Dreamland BBQ joined us to show off one of the dishes you'll find there during Restaurant Week. Find out more at www.dreamlandbbq.com.

ASK THE DOCTOR - Karen Vines, MD, practices Family Medicine at Grandview Medical Group in Hoover. She discussed and took viewer questions about Hypertension. Hypertension is a condition in which the force of the blood against the artery walls is too high. There are more than 3 million U.S. cases of hypertension per year. It is treatable by a medical professional but requires a medical diagnosis. It is a chronic condition and can last for years or be lifelong. Usually, hypertension is defined as blood pressure above 140/90 and is considered severe if the pressure is above 180/120. High blood pressure often has no symptoms. Over time, if untreated, it can cause health conditions, such as heart disease and stroke. Eating a healthier diet with less salt, exercising regularly, and taking medications can help lower blood pressure. Hypertension, also known as high blood pressure, is a long-term medical condition in which the blood pressure in the arteries is persistently elevated. High blood pressure usually does not cause symptoms. Long-term high blood pressure, however, is a major risk factor for coronary artery disease, stroke, heart failure, peripheral vascular disease, vision loss, and chronic kidney disease. High blood pressure is classified as either primary high blood pressure or secondary high blood pressure. About 90–95% of cases are primary, defined as high blood pressure due to nonspecific lifestyle and genetic factors. Lifestyle factors that increase the risk include excess salt, excess body weight, smoking, and alcohol. The remaining 5–10% of cases are categorized as secondary high blood pressure, defined as high blood pressure due to an identifiable cause, such as chronic kidney disease, narrowing of the kidney arteries, an endocrine disorder, or the use of birth control pills.

