Rick is live at 5:30 a.m. with more on today's parole hearing for Sixteenth Street church bomber

Thomas Blanton, seen in an interview with WBRC in 2005 from St. Clair Correctional. Source: WBRC video Thomas Blanton, seen in an interview with WBRC in 2005 from St. Clair Correctional. Source: WBRC video
We're live with full coverage of Thomas Blanton's parole hearing.  He has served fifteen years of a life sentence for his role in the bombing of the 16th Street Baptist Church in 1963.

We had more strong storms in our area yesterday afternoon.  Jill is back in to tell you if your neighborhood will be hit today,

New this morning, the coast guard says it's recovered a man's body after a small plane crashed off the coast of Destin, Florida.  We are working to get more information.  

  • Samford baseball wins SoCon, clinches NCAA Tournament birth

    Samford claimed the SoCon Baseball Championship presented by Holston Gases at Fluor Field in seven innings when Branden Fryman launched a two-run, walk-off home run to invoke the mercy rule.

  • Centre man charged with numerous sex crimes

    Douglas F. Goffaux, 57, was arrested May 25 and charged with sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years of age, three counts of second-degree sodomy and four counts of second-degree sexual abuse.

  • TROPICS: Alberto will impact Alabamians on Monday

    Subtropical Storm Alberto will be tracking across the Gulf of Mexico and impacting our state within 48 hours. The system remains subtropical, meaning it has not fully developed into a textbook tropical low. However, further organization is still possible.

