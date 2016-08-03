Sixteenth Street Baptist church bomber's parole hearing scheduled for today

Here are some of the stories we are working on for you this morning on WBRC/Fox6 Good Day Alabama:

We're live with full coverage of Thomas Blanton's parole hearing. He has served fifteen years of a life sentence for his role in the bombing of the Sixteenth Street Baptist Church in 1963.

We had more strong storms in our area yesterday afternoon. Jill is back in to tell you if your neighborhood will be hit today,



New this morning, the coast guard says it's recovered a man's body after a small plane crashed off the coast of Destin, Florida. We are working to get more information.

An update this morning on that weekend double homicide in Cherokee County. The man accused of murdering his in-laws then kidnapping his estranged wife is in jail this morning after a two-day manhunt.



Also, in the 7-9 a.m. hours, we get you ready for restaurant week! We check out more of your options to check out some of the best restaurants in the Magic City!



The doctor joins us to take your questions about hypertension!



And we get in some exercise with the elephants at the Birmingham Zoo.

