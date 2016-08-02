Murder suspect flees from police, crashes in north Birmingham - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Murder suspect flees from police, crashes in north Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

Good evening from the WBRC FOX6 Newsroom. This is Jonathan Hardison with a look at the stories we're following for you tonight:

We’re following a breaking story tonight: a murder suspect under surveillance by Birmingham police took off when he figured out he was being watched, and ended up wrecking his car on I-20/59 near the Finley Boulevard exit. Police just caught up to him and are trying to get traffic at that exit moving again. We’re trying to find out what murder this man is suspected of and we’ll share what we’re learning starting on WBRC FOX6 News at 9.

New tonight on WBRC FOX6 News at 10, a story I’ll honestly be watching extra closely because it speaks right to our home right now. Jamiese Price is talking to a psychologist about how to handle the return to school for anxious kids or parents, especially if you’re starting a new school like kindergarten, middle, or high school. My oldest son Sam is heading to kindergarten this year, and thankfully my wife is a kindergarten teacher so we have an in-house expert. But he’s still plenty nervous and I bet a lot of y’all have kids in the same boat. We’ll share some free advice tonight when we see you at 10.

Copyright 2016 WBRC. All rights reserved.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Samford baseball wins SoCon, clinches NCAA Tournament birth

    Samford baseball wins SoCon, clinches NCAA Tournament birth

    Sunday, May 27 2018 11:47 PM EDT2018-05-28 03:47:42 GMT
    (Source: Video)(Source: Video)
    (Source: Video)(Source: Video)

    Samford claimed the SoCon Baseball Championship presented by Holston Gases at Fluor Field in seven innings when Branden Fryman launched a two-run, walk-off home run to invoke the mercy rule.

    More >>

    Samford claimed the SoCon Baseball Championship presented by Holston Gases at Fluor Field in seven innings when Branden Fryman launched a two-run, walk-off home run to invoke the mercy rule.

    More >>

  • Centre man charged with numerous sex crimes

    Centre man charged with numerous sex crimes

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:57 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:57:26 GMT
    Source: Raycom imagesSource: Raycom images
    Source: Raycom imagesSource: Raycom images

    Douglas F. Goffaux, 57, was arrested May 25 and charged with sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years of age, three counts of second-degree sodomy and four counts of second-degree sexual abuse.

    More >>

    Douglas F. Goffaux, 57, was arrested May 25 and charged with sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years of age, three counts of second-degree sodomy and four counts of second-degree sexual abuse.

    More >>

  • TROPICS: Alberto will impact Alabamians on Monday

    TROPICS: Alberto will impact Alabamians on Monday

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:49 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:49:37 GMT

    Subtropical Storm Alberto will be tracking across the Gulf of Mexico and impacting our state within 48 hours. The system remains subtropical, meaning it has not fully developed into a textbook tropical low. However, further organization is still possible.

    More >>

    Subtropical Storm Alberto will be tracking across the Gulf of Mexico and impacting our state within 48 hours. The system remains subtropical, meaning it has not fully developed into a textbook tropical low. However, further organization is still possible.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly