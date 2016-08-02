Murder suspect flees from police, crashes in north Birmingham

Good evening from the WBRC FOX6 Newsroom. This is Jonathan Hardison with a look at the stories we're following for you tonight:

We’re following a breaking story tonight: a murder suspect under surveillance by Birmingham police took off when he figured out he was being watched, and ended up wrecking his car on I-20/59 near the Finley Boulevard exit. Police just caught up to him and are trying to get traffic at that exit moving again. We’re trying to find out what murder this man is suspected of and we’ll share what we’re learning starting on WBRC FOX6 News at 9.



New tonight on WBRC FOX6 News at 10, a story I’ll honestly be watching extra closely because it speaks right to our home right now. Jamiese Price is talking to a psychologist about how to handle the return to school for anxious kids or parents, especially if you’re starting a new school like kindergarten, middle, or high school. My oldest son Sam is heading to kindergarten this year, and thankfully my wife is a kindergarten teacher so we have an in-house expert. But he’s still plenty nervous and I bet a lot of y’all have kids in the same boat. We’ll share some free advice tonight when we see you at 10.

Copyright 2016 WBRC. All rights reserved.