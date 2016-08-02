Two-alarm house fire heavily damages west Birmingham homes - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Two-alarm house fire heavily damages west Birmingham homes

(Source: Jonathan Bailey/WBRC) (Source: Jonathan Bailey/WBRC)

Good morning!  We are covering several stories for you this morning.  Here are just a handful of headlines:

This morning, we're getting new information about a large house fire that spread to a second home. We're live on the scene with the very latest as fire investigators try to figure out what started the blaze.

Plus, a heartbreaking story out of Homewood.   A 10-year-old boy is shot and killed and a teenager is charged in his death. What the child's family members say happened.

A couple in Arizona is accused of abandoning their two-year-old son outside their home,  while they went out and played Pokemon Go!

Meanwhile, in the 7-9 a.m. hours, we get five money tips for college students in our Money Tuesday! 

Jeh Jeh checks out the latest Red Rock Tuesday developments - this time at Homewood Forest Preserve! 

One of our gardening experts used her garden for some experiments this year... she's going to show us what worked and what didn't so you can try it next year.

Reports that actors Mel Gibson and Vince Vaughn surprised diners and the staff at Hamilton's in Auburn on Sunday night after attending a movie screening of their film "Hacksaw Ridge." 

We hope you'll start your Tuesday with Good Day, from 4-9 a.m. on WBRC/FOX6!

  • Samford baseball wins SoCon, clinches NCAA Tournament birth

    Sunday, May 27 2018 11:47 PM EDT2018-05-28 03:47:42 GMT
    (Source: Video)(Source: Video)
    Samford claimed the SoCon Baseball Championship presented by Holston Gases at Fluor Field in seven innings when Branden Fryman launched a two-run, walk-off home run to invoke the mercy rule.

  • Centre man charged with numerous sex crimes

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:57 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:57:26 GMT
    Source: Raycom imagesSource: Raycom images
    Douglas F. Goffaux, 57, was arrested May 25 and charged with sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years of age, three counts of second-degree sodomy and four counts of second-degree sexual abuse.

  • TROPICS: Alberto will impact Alabamians on Monday

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:49 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:49:37 GMT

    Subtropical Storm Alberto will be tracking across the Gulf of Mexico and impacting our state within 48 hours. The system remains subtropical, meaning it has not fully developed into a textbook tropical low. However, further organization is still possible.

